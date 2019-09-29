AP Top U.S. News at 11:22 p.m. EDT

Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back
NYPD officer shot and killed during struggle with suspect
Lawyers fight for everyday women bringing #MeToo complaints
Researchers question Census Bureau’s new approach to privacy
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Democrats in South’s governor races hit hurdle: Impeachment
Doctor facing life in prison for thousands of opioid doses
Judge blocks Trump rules for detained migrant kids
Police raised concerns about gunman 8 years before shooting
Slain deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.