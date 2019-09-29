AP Top U.S. News at 11:22 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back NYPD officer shot and killed during struggle with suspect…

Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back NYPD officer shot and killed during struggle with suspect Lawyers fight for everyday women bringing #MeToo complaints Researchers question Census Bureau’s new approach to privacy Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Democrats in South’s governor races hit hurdle: Impeachment Doctor facing life in prison for thousands of opioid doses Judge blocks Trump rules for detained migrant kids Police raised concerns about gunman 8 years before shooting Slain deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.