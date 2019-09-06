Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 6, 2019, 12:00 AM

Dorian’s floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina

Desperate for leniency: Macy, Longoria go to bat for Huffman

Police: Biker mag ‘fiction’ leads to arrest in 1972 killing

Smoke, not fire, blamed for 34 deaths in dive boat disaster

2 Singaporeans among California boat fire victims

Maine to allow ranked votes in general presidential election

Actor Hosea Chanchez alleges abuse by college ex-official

Trump challenges California power to control auto pollution

Naval Academy investigating report of noose

Minnesota, Canadian police search for missing ex-reservist

