Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada Email: Opioid talks fail, Purdue bankruptcy filing expected Director of MIT’s…

Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada

Email: Opioid talks fail, Purdue bankruptcy filing expected

Director of MIT’s Media Lab steps down over Epstein ties

US mass shooters exploited gaps, errors in background checks

Desperate for leniency: Macy, Longoria go to bat for Huffman

Police: Biker mag ‘fiction’ leads to charges in 1972 killing

Vigil held for 34 killed in California dive boat fire

Pain of scuba diving deaths off California felt across globe

Maine to allow ranked votes in general presidential election

AP: Women facing restrictions seek abortions out of state

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.