Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 28, 2019, 12:00 AM

Doctor facing life in prison for thousands of opioid doses

Slain deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others

Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back

Researchers question Census Bureau’s new approach to privacy

Democrats in South’s governor races hit hurdle: Impeachment

Judge blocks Trump rules for detained migrant kids

Large chunk of border wall funding diverted from tiny Guam

Outages to deter wildfires burden rural California counties

APNewsBreak: Cause of deadly boat fire still a mystery

Murder trial of former Dallas officer pauses until Monday

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up