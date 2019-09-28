AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Doctor facing life in prison for thousands of opioid doses Slain deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others Musk…

Doctor facing life in prison for thousands of opioid doses Slain deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back Researchers question Census Bureau’s new approach to privacy Democrats in South’s governor races hit hurdle: Impeachment Judge blocks Trump rules for detained migrant kids Large chunk of border wall funding diverted from tiny Guam Outages to deter wildfires burden rural California counties APNewsBreak: Cause of deadly boat fire still a mystery Murder trial of former Dallas officer pauses until Monday Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.