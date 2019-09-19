Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 19, 2019, 12:00 AM

Mexican megachurch leader back in court in child rape case

Prosecutors seek trial for man charged with synagogue attack

Nevada desert towns prep for possible ‘Storm Area 51’ influx

Dominion Energy plans 220 turbine offshore wind project

Amid terrorism talk, bail denied in aircraft sabotage case

‘It’s bad’: Water rescues begin as Imelda soaks east Texas

Number of abortions in US falls to lowest level since 1973

Prosecutor: Man charged in killings of 4 women in Detroit

California looks for ways to preserve environmental clout

Feds propose major habitat protections for killer whales

