AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 26, 2019, 12:00 AM

‘OK’ hand gesture, ‘Bowlcut’ added to hate symbols database

US vaping illness count jumps to 805, deaths rise to 13

Marijuana vape sales lag as lung illnesses rise in US

Groups: Migrants told to wait in Mexico faced ‘bait, switch’

Man convicted of killing 6 members of ex-wife’s Texas family

Trump administration accuses California of water pollution

Indian asylum seeker released by US after hunger strike

Prosecutor: ‘Satanist’ soldier sought government’s overthrow

Chicago teachers authorize their leaders to call a strike

Georgia’s Price seeks Senate appointment after HHS downfall

