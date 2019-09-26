AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

‘OK’ hand gesture, ‘Bowlcut’ added to hate symbols database
US vaping illness count jumps to 805, deaths rise to 13
Marijuana vape sales lag as lung illnesses rise in US
Groups: Migrants told to wait in Mexico faced ‘bait, switch’
Man convicted of killing 6 members of ex-wife’s Texas family
Trump administration accuses California of water pollution
Indian asylum seeker released by US after hunger strike
Prosecutor: ‘Satanist’ soldier sought government’s overthrow
Chicago teachers authorize their leaders to call a strike
Georgia’s Price seeks Senate appointment after HHS downfall
