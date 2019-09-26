AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘OK’ hand gesture, ‘Bowlcut’ added to hate symbols database US vaping illness count jumps to 805, deaths rise to 13…

‘OK’ hand gesture, ‘Bowlcut’ added to hate symbols database US vaping illness count jumps to 805, deaths rise to 13 Marijuana vape sales lag as lung illnesses rise in US Groups: Migrants told to wait in Mexico faced ‘bait, switch’ Man convicted of killing 6 members of ex-wife’s Texas family Trump administration accuses California of water pollution Indian asylum seeker released by US after hunger strike Prosecutor: ‘Satanist’ soldier sought government’s overthrow Chicago teachers authorize their leaders to call a strike Georgia’s Price seeks Senate appointment after HHS downfall Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.