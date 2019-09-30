California to let college athletes sign endorsement deals
Prosecutor: Officer’s testimony on killing neighbor ‘absurd’
CVS stops sale of heartburn drugs with suspect contaminant
Forever 21 bankruptcy reflects teens’ new shopping behavior
Anniversary of Las Vegas massacre renews gun control debate
How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy
2 died before political donor’s arrest. Some question delay
Wintry blast closes schools, plunges temperatures in Rockies
All 4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina
Collins resigns from Congress ahead of expected guilty plea
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.