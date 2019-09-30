AP Top U.S. News at 5:34 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

California to let college athletes sign endorsement deals Prosecutor: Officer’s testimony on killing neighbor ‘absurd’ CVS stops sale of heartburn…

California to let college athletes sign endorsement deals Prosecutor: Officer’s testimony on killing neighbor ‘absurd’ CVS stops sale of heartburn drugs with suspect contaminant Forever 21 bankruptcy reflects teens’ new shopping behavior Anniversary of Las Vegas massacre renews gun control debate How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy 2 died before political donor’s arrest. Some question delay Wintry blast closes schools, plunges temperatures in Rockies All 4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina Collins resigns from Congress ahead of expected guilty plea Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.