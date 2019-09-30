Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 5:34 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 30, 2019, 12:00 AM

California to let college athletes sign endorsement deals

Prosecutor: Officer’s testimony on killing neighbor ‘absurd’

CVS stops sale of heartburn drugs with suspect contaminant

Forever 21 bankruptcy reflects teens’ new shopping behavior

Anniversary of Las Vegas massacre renews gun control debate

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

2 died before political donor’s arrest. Some question delay

Wintry blast closes schools, plunges temperatures in Rockies

All 4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina

Collins resigns from Congress ahead of expected guilty plea

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up