AP Top U.S. News at 5:04 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship Big Tech faces a new set of foes: nearly all 50…

Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship Big Tech faces a new set of foes: nearly all 50 US states Number of border crossers drops amid Mexican crackdown Questions after police fatally shoot man who streamed chase Sarah Palin’s husband appears to be seeking a divorce NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration California governor signs vaccine bills he demanded Authorities hope to interview previous scuba boat passengers PG&E plan offers billions to victims, others after wildfires NOAA chief to address forecasters amid Dorian flap Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.