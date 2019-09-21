Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 21, 2019, 12:00 AM

GM electric car push could mean fewer and lower paying jobs

Youth leaders at UN demand bold climate change action

US police assess rise in threat tips after 3 mass killings

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 wounded in South Carolina bar shooting

Trial to start for Georgia cop who shot naked, unarmed man

History buff finds ships that sank in 1878 in Lake Michigan

Police: Suspect in cop shooting, bike attack captured

Fifth death linked to storm that walloped Houston area

4 Chinese tourists killed in Utah bus accident identified

Area 51 events mostly peaceful; thousands in Nevada desert

