AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 24, 2019, 12:00 AM

UN chief warns of a world divided between US and China

Domingo withdraws from Met Opera after harassment reports

US official expects ‘hundreds more’ cases of vaping illness

Massachusetts temporarily banning sale of vaping products

Fire threat brings power cuts to thousands in California

Huge nature reserve shrinks bison plan after pushback

Harvard law professor: Throw out lawsuit by Epstein accuser

Emmett Till cousin on inquiry: ‘What is the holdup?’

Ex-intelligence officer gets 10 years in espionage case

Police still searching for motive for Virginia mass shooting

