AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 18, 2019, 12:00 AM

Casualties in fight over new gas pipelines: The customers

Knockoff pot vapes raise concerns for licensed companies

Migrants say they face danger before court in Texas tents

Purdue Pharma to stay in business as bankruptcy unfolds

Prosecutor: Man charged in killings of 4 women in Detroit

Worker who herded people out before explosion is called hero

Flash flood risk persists in Texas as Imelda moves inland

Fetal remains case raises lots of questions, few answers

‘Blood money’? Purdue settlement would rely on opioid sales

Lawyer: Chicago archdiocese paid $80M to clients of law firm

