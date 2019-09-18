AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Casualties in fight over new gas pipelines: The customers Knockoff pot vapes raise concerns for licensed companies Migrants say they…

Casualties in fight over new gas pipelines: The customers Knockoff pot vapes raise concerns for licensed companies Migrants say they face danger before court in Texas tents Purdue Pharma to stay in business as bankruptcy unfolds Prosecutor: Man charged in killings of 4 women in Detroit Worker who herded people out before explosion is called hero Flash flood risk persists in Texas as Imelda moves inland Fetal remains case raises lots of questions, few answers ‘Blood money’? Purdue settlement would rely on opioid sales Lawyer: Chicago archdiocese paid $80M to clients of law firm Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.