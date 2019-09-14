Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:00 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

States split by party on accepting Purdue Pharma settlement

NY finds $1B in hidden transfers by family behind OxyContin

‘I was stupid’: Huffman gets 14 days in college scam

Mine shutdowns in top US coal region bring new uncertainty

Sikh preaches love 18 years after brother killed over turban

Trump administration puts tough new asylum rule into effect

PG&E reaches $11B deal with California wildfire insurers

Vaping illness in US gives Canada pause as legal sales near

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Dems and their tale of 2 countries

Houston officer shot after 4 suspects beat priest; 1 sought

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up