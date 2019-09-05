Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

Dorian grazes Carolina coast, aims for Outer Banks

Hurricane death toll in Bahamas at 30 as aid begins to land

Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits

Fire foiled rescued attempts by California boat crew

No conviction in California warehouse fire stuns families

American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight

Singer says opera’s Domingo harassed her, grabbed her breast

Michigan State University fined $4.5 million in Nassar case

Newly hired scientist for California among boat fire victims

Squirrels, bees could get US aid but not Yellowstone’s bison

