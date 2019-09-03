Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 7:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 3, 2019, 12:00 AM

Officials: Fire blocked escape for 34 divers asleep on boat

Family of 5 among missing in California boat fire

Short-lived partnership between Census and Muslim group over

Woodstock? Nope. This fest was in Prairieville, Louisiana

West Texas shooting brings 2 intertwined cities even closer

The Latest: Source: Mental health reason for 2014 gun denial

‘Total devastation’: Hurricane slams parts of the Bahamas

4th time in 4 years: It’s hurricane evacuation time in US

Weather-tested residents brace for Dorian on Southeast coast

Dorian isn’t moving because the upper atmosphere is too calm

