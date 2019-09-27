Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 27, 2019, 12:00 AM

Dallas cop says she wishes neighbor had killed her instead

Judge blocks Trump rules for detained migrant kids

APNewsBreak: Cause of deadly boat fire still a mystery

Texas sheriff’s office’s 1st Sikh deputy slain; man charged

Outages to deter wildfires burden rural California counties

US probe of vaping illnesses focuses on THC from marijuana

City hit by explosions a year ago sees gas leak, evacuations

Joe Wilson, skeptic on Iraq War intelligence, dies at age 69

Questionnaire aids jury selection in newspaper shooting case

Man who threatened to kill women says he was lonely

