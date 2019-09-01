AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Police say no explanation yet for Texas shooting frenzy Some of the most recent deadly US mass shootings The Latest:…

Police say no explanation yet for Texas shooting frenzy Some of the most recent deadly US mass shootings The Latest: West Texas residents grieve at prayer vigil Gun groups see opportunity in NRA turmoil Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm Anxiety and impatience in long wait for Dorian in coastal US Hurricanes hard at work on Labor Day weekends in Florida Suit settled in teen suicide that led to Illinois law change Dallas Holocaust museum takes visitors from WWII to today Mail carrier, high school student among dead in Texas attack Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.