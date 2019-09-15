Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 15, 2019, 12:00 AM

UAW says its 49K members at GM plants will go on strike

The Latest: GM says it made ‘strong offer’ to its US workers

Decks collapse during firefighter event; at least 22 injured

Idle mines portend dark days for top US coal region

Drug company attorneys seek to disqualify federal judge

The rise and fall of an Eagle Scout’s deadly fentanyl empire

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, Dems and their tale of 2 countries

Teachers in Chicago inch closer to possible strike

Police: Owner blew up house on his daughter’s wedding day

Woman arrested after throwing liquid on California Senate

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

