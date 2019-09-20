Home » National News » AP source: Trump urged…

AP source: Trump urged Ukrainian leader to investigate son of political rival Joe Biden

The Associated Press

September 20, 2019, 5:59 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Trump urged Ukrainian leader to investigate son of political rival Joe Biden.

