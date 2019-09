The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — AP source: Former California Rep. Darrell Issa to run against indicted fellow Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — AP source: Former California Rep. Darrell Issa to run against indicted fellow Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.