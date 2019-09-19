MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces that she is being treated for a malignant spot on her lung.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 19, 2019, 3:12 PM
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces that she is being treated for a malignant spot on her lung.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.