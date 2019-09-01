Man shoots himself in Portland airport police struggle

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say that a man shot and wounded himself during a struggle with a police officer…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say that a man shot and wounded himself during a struggle with a police officer at Portland International Airport and is expected to survive.

KATU-TV reports the man was shot at Friday morning and that the incident was initially reported at 5:20 a.m. as a disturbance at a baggage claim area.

Port of Portland spokeswoman Kama Simonds says the officer also suffered a minor injury, but not from a gunshot.

The investigation prompted authorities to limit the airport’s arrivals road to rideshares and taxis.

