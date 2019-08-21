Washington state grand jury indicts witness in homicide case

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state grand jury has charged a witness with lying, according to an indictment signed by…

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state grand jury has charged a witness with lying, according to an indictment signed by the special prosecutor in the shooting death of an assistant U.S. attorney.

The Seattle Times reports the grand jury indicted Shawna Reid on charges of obstruction of justice and lying to a grand jury.

Reid pleaded not guilty and was released after appearing before a judge Tuesday.

The June indictment unsealed Tuesday says Reid made a false declaration to a 2018 grand jury regarding a possible suspect. The indictment doesn’t name Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Wales, but the killing of a lawyer, judge or attorney general who lived on a hill.

Wales was killed in his Seattle home in 2001.

This is the first indictment that appears to be tied to the killing.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

