Video shows black man shot by Colorado police running away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A surveillance video shows a young black man who was fatally shot by Colorado police running from two officers before falling to the ground, according to the footage obtained by a newspaper.

Colorado Springs police have said an officer shot 19-year-old De’Von Bailey on Saturday after he reached for a gun, but they have not elaborated, citing a pending investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The death of Bailey drew more than 60 people to a heated protest Monday outside Police Department headquarters. Police arrested two bail bondsmen who arrived on motorcycles and drew guns after a scuffle with some of the protesters.

The video posted online by the The Gazette shows Bailey running from the two officers who appear to be white and enter the frame with their guns drawn.

Bailey quickly falls on his side and leans on his left arm. The officers run to him with guns still drawn, roll him to his stomach and cuff his hands behind his back.

About a minute later, another officer arrives and drops an object on the ground before kneeling down and appearing to help the other officers remove Bailey’s shirt.

More law enforcement officers arrive in squad cars.

About four minutes after the shooting, officers rolled Bailey onto his back and one began chest compressions. A firetruck arrived about three minutes later and blocks the view of the surveillance camera.

The Gazette reported that the 11-minute video was captured by a camera a few blocks from the scene of a reported robbery. The footage has no sound.

Police have said in a statement that officers spoke with a robbery victim, who identified two suspects. Officers contacted two men nearby, and one man reached for a weapon, the statement said, adding that at least one officer fired a shot.

The Gazette reports that video from the officers’ body cameras has not been released. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers asked for patience as the investigation continues.

“We know that there can be frustration with the time this takes, but we cannot compromise the investigation by failing to spend the appropriate time gathering the facts; that would serve no one,” Suthers said.

This story has been corrected to say that police have only said that the suspect was shot after reaching for a firearm.

