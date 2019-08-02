WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit shrinks a slight 0.3% in June to $55.2 billion amid heightened trade tensions.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 2, 2019, 8:32 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit shrinks a slight 0.3% in June to $55.2 billion amid heightened trade tensions.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.