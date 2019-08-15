Home » National News » US productivity rises at…

US productivity rises at a solid 2.3% pace in the 2nd quarter as growth remained steady

The Associated Press

August 15, 2019, 8:32 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US productivity rises at a solid 2.3% pace in the 2nd quarter as growth remained steady.

