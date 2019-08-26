Home » National News » US durable goods orders…

US durable goods orders increase 2.1% in July, investment spending ticks up slightly

The Associated Press

August 26, 2019, 8:35 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US durable goods orders increase 2.1% in July, investment spending ticks up slightly.

