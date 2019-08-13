Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

US-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-PLACIDO DOMINGO AP: Women accuse opera legend Domingo of sexual harassment Numerous women have told The Associated Press that…

US-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-PLACIDO DOMINGO

AP: Women accuse opera legend Domingo of sexual harassment

Numerous women have told The Associated Press that celebrated opera superstar Placido Domingo tried to pressure them into sexual relationships by dangling jobs and in some cases punishing them when they refused his advances.

A half-dozen other women said suggestive overtures by Domingo made them uncomfortable. And almost three dozen more people in the opera world said they witnessed inappropriate sexually-tinged behavior by Domingo and that he pursued younger women with impunity.

Domingo called the allegations “deeply troubling and, as presented inaccurate,” adding “I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”

Seven of Domingo’s nine accusers told the AP they feel their careers were adversely impacted after they rejected his advances, with some saying that roles he promised never materialized.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS

Flights resuming at Hong Kong airport after protest chaos

HONG KONG (AP) — Check-in counters have reopened at Hong Kong’s airport after being shut during protests the previous day.

About three dozen protesters remained camped out in the arrivals area Wednesday morning. Flights appeared to be operating normally.

The airport closed check-in for remaining flights late Tuesday afternoon as protesters swarmed the terminal and blocked access to immigration for departing passengers.

More than 100 flights were cancelled on the fifth consecutive day protesters occupied the airport. Airlines had still been trying to clear a backlog of more than 200 flights from Monday.

The airport disruptions escalated a summer of demonstrations aimed at what many Hong Kong residents see as an increasing erosion of the freedoms they were promised in 1997 when Communist Party-ruled mainland China took over what had been a British colony.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Epstein guards suspected of falsifying logs

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of Jeffrey Epstein’s death (all times local): 10:05 p.m. A person familiar with the probe of Jeffrey Epstein’s death at a federal jail says guards are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were checking on inmates in his unit every half hour, when they actually weren’t. Epstein is believed to have killed himself early Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was awaiting trial in a sex trafficking case. Surveillance video reviewed after the death showed guards never made some of the checks noted in the log, according to the person familiar with the investigation.

HEAT WAVE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Energy emergency declared in Texas heat wave

ATLANTA (AP) — The operator of the electric grid that serves most of Texas has declared an energy conservation emergency as temperatures across much of the state approached or exceeded 100 degrees (38 Celsius).

The Energy Reliability Council of Texas appealed to all of the state’s consumers of electric power to limit and reduce their usage during the peak demand hours of 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday after reserve capacity fell below 2,300 megawatts.

No rotating power outages were immediately reported.

ERCOT suggests setting thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, set pool pumps to shut off from 4 to 6 p.m., turn off and unplug nonessential lights and appliances, and avoid using large appliances such as ovens and washing machines during peak hours.

A megawatt is about enough electricity to power roughly 200 homes running air conditioners during hot weather.

IMMIGRATION OFFICIAL-STATUE OF LIBERTY

Trump official: Statue of Liberty poem refers to Europeans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services says the inscription on the Statue of Liberty welcoming immigrants into the country is about “people coming from Europe.”

Ken Cuccinelli (koo-chih-NEHL’-ee) said Tuesday on CNN that the poem referred to Europeans coming from “class-based societies where people were considered wretched if they weren’t in the right class.”

His comment came a day after the Trump administration announced it would seek to deny green cards to migrants who use public assistance.

Cuccinelli was asked earlier Tuesday on NPR whether the words “give me your tired, your poor” were part of the American ethos. Cuccinelli responded: “They certainly are. Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.”

OHIO SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Police divided on whether gunman targeted sister

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police investigating the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, say the gunman’s sister was among the first people he shot, but investigators are divided on whether he intentionally killed her.

Chief Richard Biehl says evidence is so far inconclusive on whether 24-year-old Connor Betts targeted his 22-year-old sister Megan two hours after they arrived at the city’s Oregon entertainment district together with a male companion.

Biehl says Betts was very familiar with the district and its night spots and had been there the night before.

He says it’s apparent he had a plan for the mass shooting, although why he chose that place at that time is still being investigated.

The FBI is probing the influence of violent ideology on Betts, who police say was obsessed with violence and fixated on mass shootings.

Video made public Tuesday shows him in the Ned Peppers bar, likely casing it. A bouncer is credited with helping keep him out when he returned as a shooter.

PEOPLE-TODD CHRISLEY-INDICTMENT

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars charged with federal tax evasion

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted reality television star Todd Chrisley on tax evasion and other charges.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said the 12-count indictment was issued Tuesday against the “Chrisley Knows Best” star, and his wife, Julie. It also includes charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The show on USA has followed the Chrisleys’ tight-knit family for seven seasons. The family moved to the Nashville area a few years ago, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Chrisley wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday that he and his wife had done nothing wrong.

CBS-VIACOM-REUNION

CBS and Viacom announce deal to reunite

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS and Viacom are set to reunite, bringing together their networks and the Paramount movie studio as traditional media giants challenge streaming companies like Netflix.

Viacom owns Paramount Pictures and pay TV channels such as Comedy Central, MTV and BET, while CBS has a broadcast network, television stations, Showtime and a stake in The CW network.

Analysts say the reunion will help both companies navigate an ever-competitive streaming landscape.

CBS was one of the first media companies to launch its own streaming service, CBS All Access. It now has a new “Star Trek” series and a revival of “The Twilight Zone.” Now, Disney, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia are jumping in with their own streaming services to challenge Netflix, Amazon and other tech companies encroaching into entertainment.

CALIFORNIA OFFICERS SHOT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Slain California officer had ‘dream job’

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — An official says the California Highway Patrol officer killed in a shootout following a traffic stop was working his dream job.

Investigators say CHP Officer Andre Moye, Jr. was killed Monday night by a man whose truck he was impounding in Riverside, east of Los Angeles. The suspect also died after the exchange of gunfire that officials say lasted several minutes. Authorities haven’t identified a motive.

CHP Chief Bill Dance said at a Tuesday press conference that Moye was an outstanding officer with a devotion to public service. Dance says Moye’s mother told him her son loved going to work because it’s what he always wanted to do.

Dance said two other officers who were shot in the legs are expected to recover.

FEDERAL PLUTONIUM-NEVADA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nevada AG says plutonium fight will continue

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s attorney general says he’ll continue to pursue all legal options to block unlawful shipments of weapons-grade plutonium to a site near Las Vegas after a U.S. appeals court denied the state’s appeal in an ongoing battle with the federal government.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Nevada on Tuesday. It said the matter is moot because the Energy Department already shipped the radioactive material in question and has promised no more will be hauled to Nevada.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement late Tuesday he intends to continue to litigate the case because of the Energy Department’s record of “deceitful behavior.”

He didn’t provide any details about his next legal move.

The state’s options include requesting a rehearing before the full 9th Circuit or seeking a new court order to remove the plutonium that’s already been shipped from South Carolina to Nevada.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.