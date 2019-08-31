Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:25 p.m. EDT

SHOOTING-TEXAS-THE LATEST The Latest: U.S. mass killings reach total for all of 2018 ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A database shows…

SHOOTING-TEXAS-THE LATEST

The Latest: U.S. mass killings reach total for all of 2018

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — A database shows that the West Texas shooting brings the number of mass killings in the U.S. so far this year to 25, which is as many mass killings as in all of 2018.

The AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database also shows that depending on whether the suspect killed in West Texas is included among the five people dead Saturday, the total of victims so far this year in the U.S. either equals all of last year at 140 or falls one short at 139.

The database tracks all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed (not including the offender) over a short period of time (24 hours) regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive. The database includes information on these and other characteristics concerning the incidents, offenders, and victims.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump briefed at Camp David on Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump is receiving briefings on Hurricane Dorian from the presidential retreat at Camp David.

Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Saturday evening that Trump and others in the administration are watching the storm very carefully.

“It’s an extremely dangerous hurricane, and while some are reporting changes in the track, anyone in the path of Hurricane Dorian should listen to state and local and first responders and public safety personnel and heed their warnings,” Pence said.

Pence says FEMA officials are reassessing where to deploy assets as they track the hurricane.

SUPREME COURT-GINSBURG

Justice Ginsburg reports she’s ‘very well’ following cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s on her way to being “very well” following radiation treatment for cancer.

The 86-year-old justice was speaking Saturday at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. The event came a little over a week after Ginsburg disclosed that she had completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

It was the fourth time since 1999 that Ginsburg has been treated for cancer. In announcing the news, the Supreme Court said in a statement that after the treatment there was “no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.”

Ginsburg was treated for colorectal cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009 and had lung cancer surgery in December.

AP-AS-HONG-KONG-PROTESTS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Hong Kong police storm subway car with batons

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have been seen storming into a subway car and hitting passengers with batons and pepper spray in video shot by local broadcaster TVB.

It was unclear what precipitated the incident late Saturday night, but it seems certain to inflame anti-police sentiment further in pro-democracy protests that have raged all summer.

The video at Prince Edward station shows several officers swinging their batons at passengers who back into one end of the train car behind umbrellas. Pepper spray is shot through an open door at another group seated on the floor while one man holds up his hands.

Hong Kong media say police arrested protesters at the station and others after a day of protest that ended in skirmishes. Angry crowds gathered outside Prince Edward and Mongkok stations after the arrests.

AP-TEN-US-OPEN-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Gauff’s next singles play likely in Australia

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff will be right back on the court Sunday in doubles action.

She’s probably done for the year in singles.

Gauff’s father, Corey, says his 15-year-old daughter’s next action will probably be in Australia because of a “little bit of limitations” she faces with her age.

The Australian Open is in January.

Age restrictions set up by the women’s professional tour limit the number of tournaments someone who is 15 can enter and the number of wild-card invitations she can be offered. As it is, she already had accepted three wild cards elsewhere before the U.S. Tennis Association — which runs a Grand Slam tournament, and so is not overseen by the WTA or ATP tours — essentially chose to ignore the eligibility rule and went ahead and offered Gauff a wild card.

Gauff won two matches at the U.S. Open before being eliminated by No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-0.

She and 17-year-old partner Caty McNally face the ninth-seeded team of Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke on Sunday in a second-round doubles match.

SEX VIDEO SUICIDE

Suit settled in teen suicide that led to Illinois law change

CHICAGO (AP) — A wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the parents of a suburban Chicago teenager who killed himself after being confronted at his high school about whether he made a video of himself having sex with a classmate has been resolved.

The city of Naperville is expected to approve a settlement Tuesday in which it and the local school district each agree to pay the family of 16-year-old Corey Walgren $125,000. None of the defendants admit wrongdoing.

Walgren’s death hours after being told by a dean and an in-school police officer at Naperville High School that he might face child pornography charges also prompted a change in state law. A parent, guardian, family lawyer or advocate now must be present before police can question a crime suspect at school who’s under age 18.

ELECTION 2020-AGING CANDIDATES

Too old for president? Health and fitness a better question

WASHINGTON (AP) — Science says age is a number, not a proxy for physical and mental fitness. But with three Democrats in their 70s vying to challenge the oldest first-term American president, age’s importance will be tested as never before.

Only a few years separate President Donald Trump, 73, from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 77, and former Vice President Joe Biden, 76. But as Trump mocks Biden for verbal missteps that he blames on age, both Sanders and Biden have conspicuously showcased their physical activity on the campaign trail.

A third top Democratic contender, 70-year-old Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, takes high-energy jogs around rallies.

It’s an effort to show the public what specialists know: The age on your driver’s license means less than how healthy you are and how well you function.

HOLOCAUST MUSEUMS-EXPANDING MISSIONS

Dallas Holocaust museum takes visitors from WWII to today

DALLAS (AP) — The Holocaust museum in Dallas is getting ready to open its doors on a new building that will also include information about other genocides, as well as human rights struggles in the U.S.

The newly renamed Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is the latest in the U.S. to broaden its permanent exhibit and embolden its efforts to inspire visitors to make the world a better place. It opens Sept. 18.

Expanding the focus to include more recent atrocities and human rights struggles helps draw in more visitors to be reminded that the lessons from the Holocaust are still relevant.

Museum President and CEO Mary Pat Higgins says the hope is that after visitors leave, they’ll contemplate what they can do to make a difference in their community.

