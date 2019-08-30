Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

HONG KONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong pro-democracy group says Joshua Wong arrested HONG KONG (AP) — A pro-democracy group in Hong Kong…

Hong Kong pro-democracy group says Joshua Wong arrested

HONG KONG (AP) — A pro-democracy group in Hong Kong says well-known activist Joshua Wong has been arrested.

Demosisto posted on its social media accounts that Wong had been pushed into a private car around 7:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to police headquarters. It later said another member, Agnes Chow, had been arrested as well.

Police did not immediately confirm either arrest.

Wong is secretary-general of the group and was one of the student leaders of major pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014.

He was released from prison in June after serving a two-month sentence related to that protest. He has been speaking out regularly in support of the pro-democracy protests that have racked Hong Kong this summer.

BC-TROPICAL WEATHER-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dorian strengthens to Category 2 storm

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 hurricane and is expected to continue strengthening over the weekend as it advances toward Florida.

The National Hurricane Center says in an 11 p.m. Thursday forecast that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (169 kph), meaning it is just short of being a Category 3 major storm.

Forecasters expect Dorian to become a major hurricane Friday and make landfall on Florida’s east coast on Monday night.

As of Thursday night, Dorian was about 295 miles (475 kilometers) east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-COMEY

Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general says former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Donald Trump.

The watchdog office says Comey broke FBI rules by giving a memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter.

The office also says Comey failed to notify the FBI after he was fired that he had retained some of the memos in a safe at home.

Comey wrote a series of memos about conversations with Trump he says unnerved him. He says he wanted to make a record of the interactions because he was concerned Trump might later lie about them.

The Justice Department has already decided that it won’t prosecute Comey over the matter.

OPIOID CRISIS-WHERE’S THE MONEY?

Family’s web makes it hard to track cash from opioid maker

Cities and states suing Purdue Pharma L.P. for its role in the opioid crisis say its family owners withdrew billions in profits. But where is that money and how much should be fair game in ongoing settlement talks?

A review by The Associated Press has found that answers are complicated by the way members of the Sackler family have shielded their wealth in a web of companies and trusts. Some are registered in offshore tax havens far from Purdue’s Connecticut headquarters.

The web’s complexity and offshore reach could affect the calculus for government lawyers as they pursue the company, including how to calibrate demands in settlement negotiations.

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE

Source: OxyContin maker seeks to resolve all lawsuits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A settlement being pursued by the maker of OxyContin aims to resolve all claims against the company filed in both state and federal court.

The proposal also provides a formula for dividing settlement money among states and local governments.

A person familiar with the talks but not authorized to discuss them publicly tells The Associated Press the proposal is being floated by lawyers for Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma and the controlling Sackler family. Purdue would enter a structured bankruptcy that would resolve all claims.

They are negotiating with several state attorneys general and a lawyer representing local governments as part of a massive federal litigation in Cleveland.

The settlement, if reached, would apply to the nearly 2,000 lawsuits in federal court and hundreds of other local government and state lawsuits.

IRAN-SATELLITE

Satellite photos show burning Iran space center launch pad

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite images appear to show the smoldering remains of a rocket at an Iranian space center that was to conduct a U.S.-criticized satellite launch.

The satellite pictures were taken Thursday morning of the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran’s Semnan province.

The photos show black smoke and part of a painted launch pad apparently scorched away.

David Schmerler, a senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, told The Associated Press: “Whatever happened there, it blew up and you’re looking at the smoldering remains of what used to be there.”

NPR first reported on the satellite images.

Iran was to launch the Nahid-1 satellite in the coming days. There had been activity at the space center in recent days.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran.

MISSISSIPPI ABUSE DEALS

Survivors demand US investigation of Mississippi abuse deals

JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) — Catholic sex abuse survivors in two states have called on federal authorities to investigate the allegations of three black Mississippi men that they were molested by Franciscan friars during the mid-1990s, when they were as young as 9 years old.

Mark Belenchia, the Mississippi leader of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, issued a statement calling for federal law enforcement agencies to “pursue any federal charges that may be possible due to the interstate transmission of the victims for the purpose of rape and exploitation by abusive clergymen.”

In Wisconsin, SNAP urged federal prosecutors to investigate the Franciscans that sponsored the two alleged abusers.

An Associated Press investigation found that Franciscans paid two of the men $15,000 each to keep silent about their claims and never file lawsuits.

AP-US-TRUMP-METHANE-EMISSIONS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: US proposes easing rules on methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to revoke many of its regulations covering oil-industry leaks of methane, a potent climate-changing gas.

EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler says in a statement Thursday that the agency is following President Donald Trump’s directive to remove regulatory burdens on the oil and gas industries.

The government’s plan would rescind many of the requirements on oil and gas sites to monitor for methane leaks and plug them.

Methane is one of the most potent climate-changing gases. Environmental advocates say the measure signals the Trump administration waiving its legal authority to regulate methane as a way to fight climate change.

The oil and gas industry says the Obama-era regulations on methane were unlawful and unnecessary.

ELECTION 2020-VIRTUAL CAUCUS

DNC to recommend scrapping Iowa, Nevada virtual caucus plans

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Democratic National Committee will recommend scrapping state plans to offer virtual, telephone-based caucuses in 2020 due to security concerns, sources tell The Associated Press.

The final choice whether to allow virtual caucuses in Iowa and Nevada is up to the party’s powerful Rules and Bylaws Committee.

But opposition from DNC’s executive and staff leadership makes it highly unlikely the committee would keep the virtual caucuses, leaving two key early voting states just months to figure out an alternative.

The state parties had planned to allow some voters to cast caucus votes over the telephone in February 2020 instead of showing up at traditional caucus meetings.

Iowa and Nevada created the virtual option to meet a DNC mandate that states open caucuses to more people.

TRUMP-REGULATIONS

Politics of climate change put corporations in tough spot

Corporate executives are having to make difficult choices amid the polarizing politics of climate change.

They must decide whether to support the Trump administration’s deregulation policies that could boost profits or oppose them to win over environmentally conscious consumers.

That dynamic played out again Thursday when the Environmental Protection Agency sought to revoke regulations on methane gas emissions from oil facilities. British Petroleum, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell voiced opposition to the plan but smaller oil and gas companies welcomed the possibility.

Experts say a lot goes into the decision of whether to support or oppose regulations, and there may not be agreement within an industry or even inside a corporation. They also say it’s likely to get worse for businesses that make big capital bets that last many years.

