TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump expresses confidence on Brexit talks

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has confidence in new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to carry out Brexit talks with the European Union.

Speaking to reporters during their first meeting since Johnson’s elevation to the post, Trump says of Johnson and the talks: “He needs no advice. He’s the right man for the job.”

Johnson faces what he called “tough talks” in the weeks and months ahead with the EU as they hurtle toward a no-deal exit in October. He joked to Trump that “you’re on message there.”

Trump also appeared to speak disapprovingly of Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor, saying approvingly that the new prime minister is “a different person.” Trump frequently criticized May’s handling of the talks.

Trump promised that he and Johnson would work out “a very big trade deal” between their two nations once the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-TRADE

China tariffs fuel Trump ‘order’ for firms to cut China ties

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to use the emergency authority granted by a powerful, but obscure federal law to make good on his tweeted “order” to U.S. businesses to cut ties in China amid a trade war between the two nations.

China’s announcement that it was raising tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. imports sent Trump into a rage.

Trump, in a tweet, declared American companies “are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.” He later clarified he was threatening to make use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act .

He seems to want to rely on that 1977 act — which is used to target terrorists, rogue regimes and drug traffickers — as the newest weapon in the clash between the world’s two largest economies.

BRAZIL-AMAZON FIRES

Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil says military aircraft and 44,000 troops will be available to fight fires sweeping through parts of the Amazon region.

The defense and environment ministers on Saturday described plans to battle the blazes that have prompted an international outcry as well as demonstrations in Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the environmental crisis.

Bolsonaro on Friday authorized the military to get involved in putting out the fires, saying he is committed to protecting the Amazon region.

Bolsonaro has previously described rainforest protections as an obstacle to Brazil’s economic development, sparring with critics who say the Amazon absorbs vast amounts of greenhouse gasses and is crucial for efforts to contain climate change.

Many of the fires were set in already deforested areas by people clearing farmland.

AP-G7-SUMMIT

G-7 leaders huddle over teetering world economy

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — Leaders of major world economies are meeting to discuss the shaky world economy amid trade disputes and uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies.

Trump tried to play down tensions among Group of Seven leaders after they had dinner Saturday in the southwest French resort of Biarritz. He is worried that the global economic slowdown is spreading to the U.S. before next year’s elections.

The G-7 leaders are meeting Sunday morning to focus on what they can do together to boost the economy. They include the heads of Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy.

Disputes on trade have unsettled the global economy because businesses don’t know where tariffs will be imposed.

Anti-capitalist protesters also plan demonstrations Sunday after clashing with police near Biarritz on the summit’s opening day Saturday.

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP-LIGHTNING

Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.

The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.

A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.

The five ambulances streamed into East Lake across the entrance of the driving range to the 16th hole.

The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.

RED FLAG LAWS

‘Red flag laws’ offer tool for preventing some gun violence

More states are enacting “red flag” laws that seize guns from erratic people in the hopes of staving off massacres like those in Texas and Ohio.

Seventeen states have now passed red flag laws. The back-to-back shootings that killed 31 people this month in El Paso and Dayton have given new momentum to such proposals.

Since most of the laws are new, research on their effectiveness is limited. A study published last year estimated that the two states with the longest-standing laws, Connecticut and Indiana, may have had 500 fewer gun suicides over a decade as a result of the measures.

A study published this week about California’s law found 21 examples in which people who had threatened public shootings were successfully disarmed.

Critics of the laws say they can result in the seizure of guns from law-abiding citizens based on thin claims of danger or false and exaggerated allegations.

COLTS-LUCK

Luck announces retirement following Colts loss to Bears

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck watched one last game from the sideline Saturday.

Then he said goodbye to the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback heard boos as he walked away from the field, then walked to the podium and made the surprise decision official. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29.

“I am going to retire,” he said. “This is not an easy decision. It’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”

Luck said the repeated injuries, the lingering pain and continual rehab took away his love for the game.

Word first leaked about Luck’s plans during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 27-17 loss to the Chicago Bears when ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Luck felt mentally worn down and had met with team owner Jim Irsay to inform him of his decision.

Luck has most recently struggled to recover from a lower left leg injury.

Luck’s former coach Chuck Pagano made his first return to Lucas Oil Stadium since he was fired as the Colts’ head coach following the 2017 season. Luck did not play that season because he was recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder.

He returned last season and led the Colts back to the playoffs for the first time in four years, winning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

But in March, he suffered a strained left calf, was held out of all of the team’s offseason workouts and returned on a limited basis for three practices at training camp in July. Lingering pain forced him back to the sideline and the Colts later determined that he had an injury near the back of his left ankle.

Coach Frank Reich had said he hoped to have an answer about Luck’s availability for the Sept. 8 season opener after the third preseason game. This might not have been the one he wanted — and certainly didn’t expect.

Jacoby Brissett now inherits the starting job.

LEBANON-ISRAEL

Hezbollah says Israeli drones crashed without being shot

BEIRUT (AP) — A spokesman for Lebanon’s Hezbollah says two Israeli drones crashed in Beirut without the militant group firing on them.

Mohammed Afif says a small, unmanned reconnaissance drone fell on the roof of a building housing Hezbollah’s media office in the Moawwad neighborhood in Dahyeh, the group’s stronghold in the southern part of the Lebanese capital.

He says a second drone which appeared to have been sent by Israel to search for the first drone less than 45 minutes later exploded in the air and crashed nearby — an explosion heard by residents of the area.

Afif told The Associated Press Sunday: “We did not shoot down or explode any of the drones.”

He says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will give the “appropriate” response in a televised appearance later Sunday.

BC-APFN-G7 SUMMIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Macron to give message to Iran on behalf of G-7

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — Leaders of the G-7 countries agreed to allow French President Emmanuel Macron to address a message to Iran in their name.

The French presidency said Macron will hold talks with Iranian authorities on the basis of discussions at the Group of Seven summit informal dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders on Saturday night in the French town of Biarritz.

No details were provided on the message but the French presidency said the goal is to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons and avoid further escalating tensions in the Middle East.

France holds the presidency of the Group of Seven rich democracies this year.

For several months, Macron has taken a lead role in trying to save the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, which has been unraveling since Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement.

Macron met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Paris on Friday before heading to Biarritz for the summit.

EUROPE-PLÁCIDO DOMINGO

Plácido Domingo to perform for first time since accusations

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Plácido Domingo returns to the stage at the Salzburg Festival in his first appearance since nine women accused him of sexual harassment in a report by The Associated Press.

The case has divided the opera world. Two U.S. opera houses immediately canceled planned appearances. European opera houses have so far confirmed engagements scheduled through November 2020, in what some see as an effort to slow a perceived rush to judgment in the #MeToo movement.

The 78-year-old star, who rose to global fame as a tenor, will sing the baritone role of Miller in the Sunday performance of “Luisa Miller.”

He has received unwavering support from the festival. Domingo appears smiling in an Instagram posted this week by co-star Nino Machaidze alongside tenor Piotr Beczala and conductor James Conlon.

