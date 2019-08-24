UNITED STATES-CHINA-TRADE China tariffs fuel Trump ‘order’ for firms to cut China ties BIARRITZ, France (AP) — President Donald Trump…

China tariffs fuel Trump ‘order’ for firms to cut China ties

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to use the emergency authority granted by a powerful, but obscure federal law to make good on his tweeted “order” to U.S. businesses to cut ties in China amid a trade war between the two nations.

China’s announcement that it was raising tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. imports sent Trump into a rage.

Trump, in a tweet, declared American companies “are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.” He later clarified he was threatening to make use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act .

He seems to want to rely on that 1977 act — which is used to target terrorists, rogue regimes and drug traffickers — as the newest weapon in the clash between the world’s two largest economies.

BRAZIL-AMAZON FIRES

Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil says military aircraft and 44,000 troops will be available to fight fires sweeping through parts of the Amazon region.

The defense and environment ministers on Saturday described plans to battle the blazes that have prompted an international outcry as well as demonstrations in Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the environmental crisis.

Bolsonaro on Friday authorized the military to get involved in putting out the fires, saying he is committed to protecting the Amazon region.

Bolsonaro has previously described rainforest protections as an obstacle to Brazil’s economic development, sparring with critics who say the Amazon absorbs vast amounts of greenhouse gasses and is crucial for efforts to contain climate change.

Many of the fires were set in already deforested areas by people clearing farmland.

BC-G7 SUMMIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: 68 arrests reported at protest near G-7 summit

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — French authorities have detained 68 people taking part in a tense protest near the G-7 summit.

The regional administration says those detained are accused of throwing projectiles, concealing their faces or possessing objects that could be used as weapons.

Police fired tear gas, water cannon and dispersion grenades at a crowd of about 400 mostly peaceful anti-capitalism demonstrators Saturday in the town of Bayonne. The regional administration says no injuries were reported in the skirmishes.

World leaders gathered in nearby Biarritz on Saturday to open the Group of Seven summit.

Security is high, and some yellow vest protesters angry at the French president and economic injustice have threatened action Sunday.

RED FLAG LAWS

‘Red flag laws’ offer tool for preventing some gun violence

More states are enacting “red flag” laws that seize guns from erratic people in the hopes of staving off massacres like those in Texas and Ohio.

Seventeen states have now passed red flag laws. The back-to-back shootings that killed 31 people this month in El Paso and Dayton have given new momentum to such proposals.

Since most of the laws are new, research on their effectiveness is limited. A study published last year estimated that the two states with the longest-standing laws, Connecticut and Indiana, may have had 500 fewer gun suicides over a decade as a result of the measures.

A study published this week about California’s law found 21 examples in which people who had threatened public shootings were successfully disarmed.

Critics of the laws say they can result in the seizure of guns from law-abiding citizens based on thin claims of danger or false and exaggerated allegations.

FRANCE-US-WORLD WAR II

75 years later, US World War II veterans say: Never forget

PARIS (AP) — Seventy-five years ago, they helped free Europe from the Nazis. This weekend, U.S. World War II veterans are back in Paris to celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of the French capital.

Now in their 90s, these men aren’t afraid to cry about what they saw in wartime. And they want everyone to remember what happened, so that it doesn’t happen again.

Harold Angle says “all the veterans of World War II, I think we saved the world.” Harold Radish described the liberation of Paris as a sign that “the world was gonna get a little better.”

The veterans recounted their experiences to The Associated Press in Paris before ceremonies Saturday and Sunday marking the 75th anniversary of the military operation that ended Nazi occupation of the French capital.

ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-RELIGION

Buttigieg versed in faith-based appeal to Democratic voters

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — Republicans for a half century have built a loyal following among white evangelical Christians. But presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) is trying to demonstrate that there’s a strong religiosity among Democrats, too.

President Donald Trump’s reelection fortunes are rooted deeply in the unshakable support among religious conservatives.

But Buttigieg’s regular references to his own Christian faith offer a counterweight that could be an influential asset in Iowa and beyond as Democrats parry the secular labels that Republicans have tried to apply to them.

Not since Bill Clinton has a Democratic presidential candidate leaned so heavily on religious references in everyday campaign events, though the South Bend, Indiana, mayor says he’s wary of coming off as overly pious.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hong Kong protest winds down after clashes

HONG KONG (AP) — A large group of protesters has largely dispersed in Hong Kong after engaging in clashes with police for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Riot officers used tear gas and nonlethal rounds Saturday after protesters took over a road in the city’s Kowloon Bay area.

The protesters regrouped several times to challenge police again before calling it a day as night fell.

The clashes were not as prolonged or violent as some others earlier this summer, but they were the first after a lull last weekend.

Another march is planned for Sunday.

AP-PERSIAN-GULF-TENSIONS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Iran imposes sanctions on US think tank

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry says it has imposed sanctions on the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies and its CEO for its role in promoting sanctions and “economic terrorism” against Iran.

A Saturday report by Iranian media, including the semi-official Fars news agency, quoted a statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry as saying the foundation and its CEO Mark Dubowitz “intentionally” damaged vital interests of Iran through spreading lies and negative campaigning against Iran.

The statement also said the sanctions can be followed by taking judiciary actions against the foundation and Dubowitz and Iranian colleagues.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Dubowitz said his think tank “considers its inclusion on any list put out by the regime as a badge of honor.” It led criticism of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in Washington.

Under a 2017 law, Iran has occasionally imposed sanctions on American bodies.

But like U.S. sanctions, they have little effect unless a person actively uses the Iranian financial system.

AP-EU-TRUMP-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Trump dining with G-7 leaders in France

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — President Donald Trump is dining with world leaders attending the annual Group of Seven summit in France.

The opening event of the meeting of the world’s richest democracies is being held at the Biarritz lighthouse with its commanding views of the Bay of Biscay.

Foreign policy and security issues are set to be on the agenda for what is being billed as an informal dinner.

The French presidency has chosen five local chefs, all with Michelin stars, to prepare meals featuring local Basque cuisine for the summit.

RUSSIA-SPACE STATION

Russian capsule carrying robot fails space station docking

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian space capsule carrying a humanoid robot has failed to dock as planned with the International Space Station.

A statement from the Russian space agency Roscosmos said the failure to dock on Saturday was because of problems in the docking system, but didn’t give details. It said the space station itself and the six-person crew are safe.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said that another docking attempt will be made on Sunday, according to state news agency Tass.

The capsule was launched Thursday as part of tests of a new rocket that is expected to replace the Soyuz-FG next year.

It is carrying a robot called Fedor, which will perform two weeks of tests aboard the space station.

