CHINA-US-TRADE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Stock markets slide as Trump lashes out at China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street after President Donald Trump said he would respond to China’s latest tariff increase and called on U.S. companies to consider alternatives to doing business in China.

Trump on Friday also ordered UPS, Federal Express and Amazon to block any deliveries from China of the powerful opiod drug fentanyl.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 300 points after the president made the announcements on Twitter.

The stocks of all three companies the president mentioned also dropped as traders tried to understand what the implications for them were.

Stocks had been wavering between gains and losses earlier after China said it would retaliate against the latest round of tariffs imposed by Washington with duties on $75 billion of U.S. products.

11:30 a.m

President Donald Trump in a series of tweets is ordering all U.S. companies with operations in China to begin looking for alternatives in response to retaliatory tariffs from Beijing.

Trump on Friday said that he will respond in hours to an announcement Friday that China was retaliating to U.S. tariffs with a slate of its own protective measures.

Trump is also ordering Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the U.S Postal Service to begin searching for fentanyl in all packages from China.

Early on Friday, China said it would put into place tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. products in retaliation for the Trump administration’s latest planned tariff hikes.

FEDERAL RESERVE-JACKSON HOLE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump attacks Powell Fed after chairman’s speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reacting to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, President Donald Trump, who has relentlessly attacked Powell and the Fed for its rate policies, kept up his verbal assaults on Twitter:

“As usual, the Fed did NOTHING!” Trump tweeted. “It is incredible that they can ‘speak’ without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work “brilliantly” with both, and the U.S. will do great.”

Trump adds:

“My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powel (sic) or Chairman Xi?”

AP-US-OBIT-DAVID-KOCH-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Koch remembers brother as ‘giant personality’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire conservative donor Charles Koch (kohk) is remembering his brother David Koch for “his giant personality and passion for life” and says he will be “greatly missed, but never forgotten.”

Charles Koch and David Koch together were major donors to conservative causes and educational groups. David Koch died Friday at age 79.

Charles Koch says his brother was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer 27 years ago but liked to say that “brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay.” Charles Koch says his brother “was able to touch so many more lives as a result” in the ensuing years.

He says his brother got married, had three children and remained dedicated to Koch Industries, based in Wichita, Kansas.

The brothers each had an estimated net worth of $50.5 billion, tied in 11th place in 2019 on the Forbes 500 list of the nation’s richest men.

OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR

APNewsBreak: 300-plus accusers in Ohio State doctor scandal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers for men suing Ohio State University over alleged decades-old sexual misconduct by a team doctor say the number of accusers has topped 300.

Totals confirmed to The Associated Press put the group’s size in the same ballpark as the initial wave of plaintiffs who got $425 million from Michigan State University to settle claims related to imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar .

Over half the 300-plus men in the Ohio State matter are plaintiffs in federal lawsuits alleging officials knew about concerns about Dr. Richard Strauss but failed to stop him. The lawsuits are in mediation toward a potential settlement.

A law firm that investigated for the university said 177 men provided firsthand accounts of sexual abuse by Strauss. The list of accusers has continued to grow.

Strauss died in 2005.

BRAZIL-AMAZON FIRES

Bolsonaro says may send army to contain Amazon fires

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he’s leaning toward sending the army to help fight Amazon fires that have alarmed people across the globe.

In brief remarks to reporters Friday, Bolsonaro said he’d act on that plan within hours.

Bolsonaro has come under increasing international pressure to contain the fires in the Amazon, a region that produces vast amounts of oxygen and is considered crucial in efforts to contain global warming.

France’s government on Friday accused Bolsonaro of lying about his environmental commitments and said it would oppose a major European trade deal that would benefit Brazil.

Brazilian experts have reported a record number of wildfires across the country this year, up 84 percent over the same period in 2018.

AP-ML-IRAQ-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Cleric issues edict forbidding US troops in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — A leading Shiite Muslim cleric followed by some Iraqi militants has issued a public religious edict forbidding the presence of U.S. troops in Iraq.

The fatwa issued Friday by Iran-based Grand Ayatollah Kazim al-Haeri comes after Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq accused the United States of being behind recent attacks on their bases and weapons depots in Iraq. Two U.S. officials have confirmed that Israel was responsible for the bombing of an Iranian-backed militia’s weapons depot on July 19.

There are around 5,000 American troops in Iraq who are there at the invitation of the government to assist and advise in the fight against the Islamic State group. Calls for their withdrawal increased after the group was defeated in 2017.

Al-Haeri called for Iraqi armed forces to “resist and confront the enemy.”

RUSSIA-US-MISSILES

Putin orders ‘symmetric’ measures after US missile test

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to find a quid pro quo response after the test of a new U.S. missile banned under a now-defunct arms treaty.

In Sunday’s test, a modified ground-launched version of a Navy Tomahawk cruise missile accurately struck its target more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) away. The test came after the U.S. and Russia withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

The U.S. has explained its withdrawal from the treaty by Russian violations, a claim Moscow has denied. Speaking Friday, Putin charged that the U.S. wanted to “untie its hands to deploy the previously banned missiles in different parts of the world.”

He ordered the Defense Ministry and other agencies to “take the necessary measures to prepare a symmetrical answer.”

CANDIDATE-RACIST COMMENT

Candidate: Marysville should be as white “as possible”

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A city council candidate in Michigan shocked a public forum when she said she wants to keep “Marysville a white community as much as possible.”

Jean Cramer made the comment Thursday in response to a question about diversity in Marysville, a city in St. Clair County, 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. The Times Herald in Port Huron says she’s one of five candidates running for three council seats in November.

After the forum, Cramer told the newspaper that she’s not “against blacks” but believes married couples “need to be the same race.”

Mayor Dan Damman, who isn’t running for re-election, says Cramer’s comments were “vile” and “jaw-dropping.” Council member Paul Wessel says Marysville is open to anyone who arrives in the city.

G7-SUMMIT-BORIS JOHNSON

Boris Johnson prepares to take his place on world stage

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has endeavored to lead his country since he was a boy, will get his first moment on the world stage in his new role at the Group of Seven summit in France this weekend. And he will be at pains to ensure it won’t be his last.

The man whose boyhood dream was to be “world king” could be the shortest-serving prime minister in British history if he fails in his high-stakes gambit to force the European Union to reopen Brexit talks.

As Johnson prepares to meet with world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, at the seaside resort of Biarritz, opponents at home are plotting to bring him down with a no-confidence vote after Parliament returns from its summer recess next month.

ELECTION 2020-MEDICARE FOR ALL

Practical approach on health care gets a look from Democrats

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic voters appear to be reassessing their approach to health care, and pragmatic ideas are getting a closer look.

“Medicare for All” remains hugely popular, but in a recent poll, majorities of Democratic liberals and moderates said they would prefer to build on “Obamacare” to expand coverage.

The Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 55% would prefer that approach, compared to 39% who said they’d favor launching a new government program that would replace America’s mix of private and public insurance.

It could mean trouble for Sanders and his supporters, signaling a limit to how far Democratic voters are willing to move to the left.

The shifting views are echoed in voter interviews with The Associated Press and in the evolving positions of Democratic presidential candidates themselves.

