IMMIGRATION-FAMILY DETENTION Trump administration plans to end limits on child detention WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security is…

IMMIGRATION-FAMILY DETENTION

Trump administration plans to end limits on child detention

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security is moving to end a long-standing federal court agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention.

That’s according to two DHS officials who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss regulations not made public. They could come as early as this week.

The move is almost certain to spark a new court fight over the government’s ability to hold families until their cases are decided.

The so-called Flores agreement requires the government to keep children in the least restrictive setting possible and to release them generally after 20 days in detention.

Because of those restrictions, migrant families coming into the country have been released into the U.S. while their asylum requests wind their way through the courts.

BC-TRUMP-GREENLAND-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump calls comments by Danish leader ‘nasty’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — President Donald Trump does not appreciate Denmark’s rejection of his idea to buy Greenland.

The American leader told reporters on Wednesday that “all they had to say was, ‘No, we’d rather not do that.'”

Instead, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the idea “an absurd discussion” and said she was “disappointed and surprised” that Trump canceled his Sept. 2-3 visit to Denmark in a tweet earlier in the day.

Trump, leaving the White House for an event in Kentucky, said Frederiksen’s comments were “nasty,” adding “You don’t talk to the United States like that,” at least during his presidency.

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

Fredericksen said the U.S. remains one of Denmark’s close allies. Denmark’s royals had invited Trump but the palace says they were blindsided by the tweet canceling the trip.

GOVERNOR’S HOME-LAWSUIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Case over WV governor’s residency continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Can the governor of West Virginia be forced to live in the state capital? A lawsuit seeking to do just that is still in play.

A judge in West Virginia on Wednesday requested additional documents in the case against Gov. Jim Justice, further extending the long-running suit.

Democratic Del. Isaac Sponaugle filed the case and says Justice should be required to live in Charleston because the state Constitution says the governor must “reside at the seat of government.” He has filed two similar suits but they were thrown out on technicalities.

Justice’s lawyers argue that the definition of the word reside is unclear and say the governor is in Charleston when he needs to be.

Justice has said he lives in Lewisburg, not at the governor’s mansion.

SHOOTING-UNIVERSITY BLOCK PARTY

4 students shot at block party near Clark Atlanta University

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting at a block party near Clark Atlanta University has left four female college students injured with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as a crowd scrambled for cover.

A news release from Atlanta police says the four females were shot late Tuesday night outside a library that serves Clark and other nearby historically black colleges.

Investigators say an argument broke out between two parties and someone opened fire into a crowd of about 200 people. Authorities do not think the victims were the intended targets.

Police say two of the victims are reportedly 17-year-old and 18-year-old Spelman College students. Investigators think the other two women are 18-year-old and 19-year-old Clark Atlanta students.

The party was celebrating the end of new student orientation. Clark Atlanta students are scheduled to start school Wednesday.

NEWSPAPER INVESTIGATED

Sheriff asked to investigate Oregon newspaper, stoking ire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Journalists have risen in defense of a small newspaper after a county attorney asked the sheriff to investigate whether its journalists broke the law for trying to get comments after business hours for an investigative story.

Malheur (mal-HYUR) County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said Wednesday that his department has determined no crime was committed. He said in a telephone interview that the issue is an emotional one, and that his department believes in freedom of the press.

Staffers at the Malheur Enterprise, a weekly newspaper in the remote eastern Oregon town of Vale, said they are just doing their job.

The newspaper was investigating why a business didn’t receive an exemption for property taxes. Bluebird Express Car Wash built a $4 million installation after it believed it received the exemption.

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Farm chief warns UK that EU will not be divided

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s agriculture chief says if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lets the UK crash out of the EU without a deal on Oct. 31 it will create a “foul atmosphere” that will spill over into any negotiations on a future trade deal between the two.

EU Farm Commission Phil Hogan said Tuesday that Johnson should not count on any divisions among the EU’s 27 other nations as the deadline for a disruptive and economically chaotic no-deal Brexit departure draws near.

Speaking in his native Ireland, Hogan says “we will hold the line. We have made detailed contingency plans for every outcome and we will not be found wanting. Contrary to what the UK government may wish, the EU will not buckle.”

Hogan said Johnson is “putting the best interests of the Tory Party ahead of the best interests of the U.K.”

VENEZUELA-UNWANTED PREGNANCIES

Venezuela crisis pushes women into ‘forced motherhood’

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Dr. Saturnina Clemente pulls up to the small clinic in the impoverished Caucaguita neighborhood armed with one of Venezuela’s most sought-after commodities: Hormonal implants to prevent pregnancy.

In a country where contraceptives are in short supply, word in the shantytown on the outskirts of Venezuela’s capital spreads quickly. The lucky get on a list run by community leaders. The less fortunate hope there will be extras.

The veteran doctor has 104 implants and there won’t be enough for everyone. As a physician at the nation’s largest pediatric hospital, Clemente knows first hand that the consequences for those who don’t get one are high.

“It’s a sense of impotency, of frustration,” she says. “You see that it’s not enough, that the demand is much higher.”

As Venezuela’s crisis deepens, women are bearing the brunt of the nation’s upheaval. Despite promises by the socialist government to provide every woman access to family planning, recent surveys and interviews with health professionals indicate access to contraceptives remains incomprehensive.

International organizations like the U.N. Population Fund have begun stepping in by importing tens of thousands of contraceptives this year, but their work is still limited. It’s an ordeal with increasingly international ramifications, as a growing number of pregnant women flee to countries like Colombia seeking care they cannot get in Venezuela.

“Women are getting pregnant and don’t have options,” said Luisa Kislinger, a women’s rights activist. “They’re forced into motherhood.”

Nicol Ramírez is 15 and already a mother. Her name is on Clemente’s list, but to get an implant she needs to show a negative pregnancy test. The young mom and her older sister frantically call their mother. They need 40,000 bolivars, the equivalent of about $3, in order to do the simple test at a nearby laboratory.

“The situation in this country isn’t one for having children,” Ramírez says, balancing her baby daughter on one hip. “I’m still a girl myself.”

During the late Hugo Chávez’s presidency, Venezuela’s government expanded services aimed at helping poor mothers by providing monthly cash transfers. Chavez lavished praise on women and hailed the so-called “revolutionary mothers” who would help promote his vision.

The 1999 constitution he advanced guarantees “full family planning services” to women among a host of other benefits.

“The socialist revolution should be feminist,” he declared.

Despite those initiatives, Chávez’s government made only modest advances, at best, in improving contraceptive access. Government data shows that teenage pregnancies continued to steadily increase during his time in power.

“There was a major advance with the constitution, with getting all these new rights and state obligations,” said Rachel Elfenbein, the author of an upcoming book on social programs created under Chávez for women. “But when it came to implementation, if and where it happened, it was patchy.”

President Nicolás Maduro has struggled to advance his predecessor’s agenda amidst a crippling economic contraction worse than the U.S. Great Depression. Few if any women still get cash transfers except for occasional “bonuses” equivalent to a dollar or two. Maternal death rates rose over 65% between 2015 and 2016.

“Under Maduro we’ve seen an unprecedented setback,” Kislinger said.

Health professionals believe Venezuela could cut its high maternal mortality rate by a third doing one thing: Providing contraceptives.

The extent of Venezuela’s birth control shortage and the impact on women is difficult to quantify in part because the government has not released information on key indicators like teenage pregnancy since 2012. According to those now dated figures, just over 23% of all births in Venezuela were to women under the age of 20.

Some independent health organizations and women’s rights groups contend the rate could now be as high as 28%. A study of four hospitals last year found that over a quarter of all births recorded were to teenage mothers.

The most recent U.N. world population report estimates Venezuela’s teen pregnancy rate is about 85.3 per 1,000 adolescents ages 15-19. That figure would mark a slight decline, though is still over double the global rate. By comparison, Colombia’s rate is 66.7 per 1,000 teens ages 15-19.

“We don’t know what the reality is in 2019,” said Nelmary Díaz, a program director the Civil Association for Family Planning, an organization that runs several clinics and has operated since 1986. “That worries us.”

After years of denying the existence of a humanitarian crisis, Maduro has recently begun allowing international aid. While a large part of the emergency assistance has gone toward food and medicine, a small portion is going toward reproductive health.

The U.N. Population Fund has imported 45,000 hormonal implants so far with the government’s authorization. An estimated 17,000 have been distributed thus far at hospitals and clinics like the one in Caucaguita where women line up before dawn.

“I don’t want to have more kids,” said Yailyn Salas, 20, the mother of a 9-month-old son in the line. “I want to close the shop.”

Among the millions of Venezuelans who have chosen to flee are thousands of pregnant women. In Colombia, over 26,000 Venezuelan women have given birth since August 2015. That surge is straining Colombia’s already fragile health care system and testing the nation’s mostly welcoming approach toward Venezuelan migrants.

In recent months, the mayor of one large Colombian city likened Venezuelans to “a poor baby factory” while a popular newspaper columnist implored migrants to “stop giving birth.”

“If you don’t stop reproducing like you are, it’s going to be even harder to see you as an opportunity for growth instead of a problem,” journalist Claudia Palacios wrote.

Ramírez found out she was pregnant at 14 with her boyfriend of one year. Condoms and birth control pills were either impossible to find or too expensive. When she told her boyfriend the news, Ramírez said he responded coldly. He was 23 and already a father. He told her that he couldn’t handle another responsibility.

She hasn’t heard from him since.

Adolescent moms under 15 are twice as likely to die during pregnancy. Though Ramírez had access to prenatal care, doctors nonetheless had to perform an emergency C-section after the baby’s heartbeat became irregular.

“She was born practically dead,” Ramírez said, her soft voice turning somber.

Ramírez’s ordeal to find birth control isn’t unusual. An independent survey of 151 pharmacies consulted over a five-month period last year found some contraceptives like the patch could not be found at all in Venezuela, while others including birth control pills are experiencing near-total shortages.

Even with this year’s increased access to aid, experts say Venezuela will need far more to address the needs of the estimated 9 million women in the country at risk of pregnancy.

“It’s a very small impact,” said Jorge Díaz Polanco, a sociologist with the independent Venezuelan Observatory of Health.

Clemente’s brigade was able to get ahold of a handful of the U.N.-provided implants that prevent ovulation and last four years. On two recent days, her team set up shop at a clinic where posters in support of socialist leaders filled the walls. They quickly got to work, injecting each woman with an anesthetic and then sticking a small metal tube into their upper arm so the implant could be pushed through.

By 11:30 a.m. the contraceptives were gone.

“The implants have run out!” an organizer dressed in a faded Stone Temple Pilots T-shirt shouted.

Nearly 40 women were still in line. Some sighed. Others were visibly angry.

“I feel deceived,” said Salas, who missed the cutoff.

She said a nearby health organization was selling birth control implants at a subsidized cost of around 90,000 bolivars, or $6.50. But that was just slightly less than what her husband makes an in an entire week.

“If I get one, I don’t eat,” she said.

Ramírez and her sister were among the lucky few to get the last of the implants after they showed Clemente’s team their negative test. Their mom had managed to get them the money.

Three other women that day would learn they were pregnant.

Ramírez cringed as a nurse injected her with the anesthetic before placing the implant. Just as the procedure finished, the lights in the building went out — the second blackout in the neighborhood that week.

Ramírez left the darkened clinic with her baby in her arm, relieved to know she wouldn’t become a mom again soon.

“I’m not ready to have a child,” she said as her baby began to cry. “I’m a girl who is 15.”

___

Follow Christine Armario on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/cearmario

RUSSIA-US-MISSILE TEST

Putin says US missile test raises new threats to Russia

HELSINKI (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says the test of a new U.S. missile banned under a now-defunct arms treaty has raised new threats to Russia and will warrant a response.

The Pentagon said it tested a modified ground-launched version of a Navy Tomahawk cruise missile, which accurately struck its target more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) away. Sunday’s test came after the U.S. and Russia withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty that banned such weapons.

Speaking after talks Wednesday with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Putin argued that the quick test indicated the U.S. had begun work on the missile long before declaring its intention to withdraw from the pact.

He said that for Russia the test means “the emergence of new threats, to which we will react accordingly.”

BREXIT

Merkel to host Johnson in Berlin amid growing Brexit drama

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is hosting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Berlin as Britain and the European Union are hurtling toward a costly no-deal Brexit in October.

Despite growing tensions between Britain and the EU, Merkel said Tuesday the main stumbling block concerning Britain’s departure from the European Union — the Irish border issue — can be removed if a “practical solution” is found.

Merkel said the remaining 27 EU countries are willing to find such a solution but don’t want to reopen a carefully negotiated Brexit deal agreed last year.

Merkel, who is set to welcome Johnson with military honors on Wednesday evening, also said whichever path Britain chooses the EU is willing to cooperate closely on economic and security issues.

UNITED STATES-MEXICO-TOMATOES

US moves toward agreement on Mexican tomatoes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce says it’s reached a tentative deal with Mexican tomato producers to prevent unfairly cheap produce from reaching American consumers, heading off a potential 25 percent tariff.

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said Wednesday the draft agreement “meets the needs of both sides.”

The U.S. imports about $2 billion of Mexican tomatoes yearly.

The agreement sets minimum prices for Mexican tomatoes, including a 40% premium on organic imports.

The final deal has to be signed by Sept. 19 in order to definitively suspend an investigation that could have led to the tariffs. The probe into alleged dumping and price suppression began at the request of the Florida Tomato Exchange.

Commerce says the deal with benefit tomato producers across America, including those in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.