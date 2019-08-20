GREENLAND GLACIERS-ON THE EDGE Earth’s future in being written in fast-melting Greenland HELHEIM GLACIER, Greenland (AP) — Greenland is where…

GREENLAND GLACIERS-ON THE EDGE

Earth’s future in being written in fast-melting Greenland

HELHEIM GLACIER, Greenland (AP) — Greenland is where Earth’s refrigerator door is left open, where glaciers dwindle and seas begin to rise.

Scientists are hard at work there, trying to understand the alarmingly rapid melting of the ice, for Greenland is where the planet’s future is being written.

Summer this year is hitting the island hard with record-shattering heat and extreme melt. Scientists estimate that by the end of the summer, about 440 billion tons of ice — maybe more — will have melted or calved off Greenland’s giant ice sheet.

Helheim glacier, for example, has shrunk about 6 miles (10 kilometers) since scientists visited in 2005.

TRUMP-ECONOMY

Trump says lower interest rates key to economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration is a looking at tax cut proposals but not as a response to a potential recession. He says, “I’m looking at that all the time anyway.” Trump talked about the economy and trade with China during a meeting Tuesday in the Oval Office with the president of Romania.

Trump says his administration is looking at a cut in the capital gains tax when investors sell assets. It is also exploring lower payroll taxes.

But mostly, Trump is pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. He says, “They have to do a rate cut.”

Trump says the word recession is “inappropriate” and if the Fed would do its job, “you would see a burst of growth like you’ve never seen before.”

KASHMIR-CRACKDOWN

Kashmir police say thousands detained in status-change sweep

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities say thousands of people, mostly young male protesters, have been arrested and detained in Indian-administered Kashmir amid an ongoing communications blackout and security lockdown imposed more than two weeks ago to curtail civil unrest after a change to Kashmir’s decades-old special status.

According to three high-ranking Kashmir police officials and arrest statistics shared with The Associated Press on Tuesday, at least 2,300 people have been detained in jails and other facilities in the Himalayan valley. The officials spoke anonymously fearing punishment from superiors.

The latest crackdown began this month, just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomy and its statehood, creating two federal territories.

A Central Reserve Police Force spokesman told the AP that he didn’t know how many people have been detained.

T25-AP PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Clemson QB Lawrence leads AP preseason All-America team

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank .

He has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.

Lawrence, the first freshman to quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense.

Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was selected to the second team.

The AP All-America team is sponsored by Regions Bank this season, the first time the venerable player honor roll that dates to 1925 has ever had a presenting sponsor.

EUROPE MIGRANTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Italian prosecutor orders migrant boat seized

MILAN (AP) — The Italian news agency ANSA says an Italian prosecutor has ordered the seizure of the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms and the evacuation of the more than 80 migrants still on board.

The move late Tuesday caps a dramatic day that saw some 15 migrants jump in the sea to escape the ship after being frustrated and angry at the 19 days they were stuck at sea. With the help of Italian rescue workers, those swimmers reached the shores of the nearby Italian island of Lampedusa.

But Open Arms said that made operations on board “desperate” and “intolerable” for the remaining migrants.

Spain tried to end the spiraling humanitarian crisis by dispatching a naval ship to escort the Open Arms back to Spain.

ANSA said Sicilian Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio ordered the seizure after visiting the ship and meeting with port authorities. Patronaggio is investigating possible charges of kidnapping against Italy’s hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, who has refused to allow the migrants on shore despite offers from six countries to take them.

ITALY POLITICS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Italian PM is asked to stay as caretaker leader

ROME (AP) — Italian PM Giuseppe Conte has tendered his resignation to Italy’s president, who has asked Conte and his government to stay in place as a caretaker Cabinet as he hold talks with political parties to chart out the nation’s future.

President Sergio Mattarella’s office said in a statement that he will start his consultations with Italian parties on Wednesday afternoon. The talks aim to explore options that include possibly forming a new governing coalition that has the support of a majority in parliament.

If that proves impossible, the president will dissolve parliament and call an early election.

MASS SHOOTING THREATS-TRUCK DRIVER

FBI: Truck driver threatened mass shooting at Memphis church

Federal agents say a truck driver warned that he would commit a mass shooting at a church in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday.

Court records filed Monday say Thomas Matthew McVicker was apprehended in Indianapolis before the plan could be carried out.

An FBI special agent says in an affidavit that McVicker made “credible threats to conduct a mass shooting and suicide.”

McVicker’s friend in southern Alabama this month told a Florida FBI agent that McVicker was considering “shooting a church up” or killing people on the street.

The affidavit doesn’t specify a motive, nor does it identify a specific Memphis church.

Court records list McVicker’s address as Punta Gorda, Florida. The records don’t list a lawyer who could be reached for comment on McVicker’s behalf.

RUSSIA-ROCKET EXPLOSION

Russia says it’s not obliged to share radiation levels data

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian foreign ministry has responded to reports that several of its radiation monitoring stations went silent shortly after a deadly explosion at a missile range by saying it is not obliged to share data with other nations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency Tuesday that it is Russia’s choice, not an obligation, to share data under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. He did not directly address the reports that information on radiation levels was not shared.

The mysterious accident on the White Sea in northwestern Russia earlier this month, along with changing or contradictory information from Russian authorities, has led to speculation about what happened and what type of weapon was involved. It has even raised comparisons to the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

ORGANIC FRAUD-DEATH

Coroner: Leader of large organic food scheme dies by suicide

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A coroner says a Missouri man blamed for running the largest organic food fraud scheme in U.S. history has died by suicide, days after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley on Tuesday confirmed the death of Randy Constant in Chillicothe, Missouri. He said Constant died from “a self-inflicted situation” and said more details would be released soon.

A federal judge sentenced Constant to 122 months in prison at a hearing on Friday for leading what prosecutors dubbed the “field of schemes fraud.” Constant was planning to report to prison in coming weeks after the Bureau of Prisons decided where to place him.

Prosecutors say that Constant falsely marketed non-organic corn and soybeans certified organic on a massive scale from 2010 to 2017.

SUDAN

Sudan protesters, army announce new ruling body after deal

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s pro-democracy movement and the army have announced a joint ruling body, disbanding the military council that had taken over the country after ousting longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.

The new, 11-member body — called the Sovereign Council — is to rule Sudan for a little over three years until elections can be held.

The council was created under a power-sharing deal between the two sides and announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The body will be headed by a military official for the first 21 months, followed by a civilian leader for the next 18.

It was to be announced Sunday, to be followed by the disbanding military council. But the decision was delayed because of last-minute, internal disputes over the opposition appointees.

