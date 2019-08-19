Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

POLICE CHOKEHOLD DEATH-THE LATEST The Latest: Mayor says justice served in firing of officer NEW YORK (AP) — New York…

POLICE CHOKEHOLD DEATH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mayor says justice served in firing of officer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the police commissioner’s firing of the officer whose chokehold contributed to the death of an unarmed black man means that “justice was served.”

De Blasio said Monday he hopes Commissioner James O’Neill’s decision to fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo “brings some small measure of closure” to the family of Eric Garner.

Garner’s death in 2014 after Pantaleo tried to arrest him was captured on a cellphone video that caused widespread outrage. But the head of Pantaleo’s union criticized the officer’s firing and said the decision would change the way officers did their jobs and make them less safe.

De Blasio, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, was grilled about Garner’s death at the last Democratic debate and was heckled by protesters shouting “Fire Pantaleo.”

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-WILL

Records: Epstein signed will 2 days before jailhouse suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — New court records show Jeffrey Epstein signed a will just two days before he killed himself in the Manhattan federal jail.

A law firm representing Epstein’s estate confirmed Monday that the papers were filed last week in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The records put the estate at more than $577 million but list no details of any beneficiaries.

A copy of the will was first published by the New York Post.

Epstein killed himself this month while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors dismissed those charges Monday but are considering charging others in the case.

Several of Epstein’s alleged victims have said they will go after his assets for damages.

Attorney William Blum said in a statement that any claims against the estate will be “fairly administered.”

TRUMP-PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program

NEW YORK (AP) — Planned Parenthood says it’s pulling out of the federal family planning program rather than abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting participants from referring patients for abortions.

Planned Parenthood’s acting president and CEO says the organization’s nationwide network of health centers will remain open and strive to make up for the loss of federal money.

But Alexis McGill Johnson predicts that many low-income women who rely on Planned Parenthood services will “delay or go without care.”

About 4 million women are served nationwide under the Title X program, which distributes $260 million in grants to clinics. Planned Parenthood says it has served about 40% of patients.

A federal appeals court is weighing a lawsuit to overturn the rule but has allowed the administration to begin enforcement.

MISSILE TEST

Pentagon conducts 1st test of previously banned missile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the U.S. military has conducted a flight test of a type of missile banned for more than 30 years by a treaty that both the United States and Russia abandoned this month.

The test off the coast of California on Sunday marks the resumption of an arms competition that some analysts worry could increase U.S.-Russian tensions.

The Trump administration says it remains interested in useful arms control but questions Moscow’s willingness to adhere to its treaty commitments.

The Pentagon says it tested a modified ground-launched version of a Navy Tomahawk cruise missile. The department says the missile was launched from San Nicolas Island and accurately struck its target after flying more than 500 kilometers. The missile was armed with a conventional, not nuclear, warhead.

CALIFORNIA-FEWER WILDFIRES

Wildfire acreage way down in California this year _ so far

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California fire officials say acreage burned so far this year is down 90% compared to the average over the past five years.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says it has fought fires on 38 square miles (98 square kilometers) this year. That is down from an average of 416 square miles (1,077 square kilometers) burned over the same period the past five years.

Through the same date last year — the worst fire year in state history — more than 970 square miles (2,512 square kilometers) had burned. The number of fires this year, though, is only down about 15% from last year.

Those figures only count 3,400 fires responded to by CalFire this year and not federal lands.

The stats are good news, but the state’s worst fires are typically in the fall.

HONG KONG-TWITTER

Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter says it has suspended more than 200,000 accounts that it believes were linked to the Chinese government and a disinformation campaign targeting the protests in Hong Kong.

The company also says it will prohibit ads from state-backed media companies that have amounted to propaganda.

A senior Twitter official tells The Associated Press that both actions are part of a broader company effort to halt malicious political activity on the widely used platform. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns.

The accounts linked to the Chinese government sought to portray Hong Protesters as criminals who don’t represent the majority of the semi-autonomous region.

The official says the Chinese accounts also spread tweets from fake English and Chinese news sites to spread disinformation.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

Another first for Clemson: No. 1 in AP preseason Top 25

Cross off another milestone for Clemson, college football’s newest superpower.

For the first time, the defending national champion Tigers are No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 presented by Regions Bank .

Clemson won its second national title in three seasons behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence to claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of the sport.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama received the other 10. Clemson snaps a record-tying string of three straight years in which Alabama was the preseason No. 1.

Georgia, Alabama’s Southeastern Conference rival, is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State.

AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: At least 66 hurt in eastern Afghanistan blasts

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 66 people have been wounded in a series of explosions in the eastern province of Nangarhar as the country marks Independence Day.

Noor Ahmad Habibi, deputy spokesman for the provincial governor, says at least 10 explosions occurred around the provincial capital, Jalalabad. He says most of the people have minor injuries and have been released after treatment at local hospitals.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and the local affiliate of the Islamic State group are active in Nangarhar province.

ISRAEL-US-CONGRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Omar calls on colleagues to visit Israel

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is calling on other members of Congress to visit Israel while she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib cannot.

Israel last week blocked the two Democratic House members from a planned trip to that country over their support for a Palestinian-led boycott movement.

At a news conference in Minnesota, Omar says she and Tlaib are being prevented from carrying out their duties as members of Congress.

She is calling on her colleagues to “meet with the people we were going to meet with, see the things we were going to see, hear the stories we were going to hear.”

Omar says President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot succeed “in hiding the cruel reality of the occupation from us.”

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-EARLY ACCUSER

Early Epstein accuser: Police could have stopped him in 1997

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s first known accusers says police didn’t take her complaint seriously in 1997 and blew the chance to bring the financier to justice long before he was charged with sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls and women.

Alicia Arden says she never heard back from police in Santa Monica, California, after accusing Epstein of groping her during what she thought was a modeling interview for Victoria’s Secret.

Police told The Associated Press last week that the case was dropped after Epstein gave a conflicting statement and Arden asked not to press charges, an assertion she strongly denies. Officers would not elaborate on Epstein’s account. His attorneys have previously said police discounted Arden’s allegations.

Arden says the fact that she was discredited was a “stab to my heart.”

