Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST The Latest: Families bury their dead after wedding attack KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United States envoy who…

AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Families bury their dead after wedding attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United States envoy who is negotiating with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan says the peace process needs to be accelerated in the wake of a deadly attack on a wedding in the capital, which was claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate.

Zalmay Khalilzad said in a Twitter post Sunday that success in the peace process — one that includes the Taliban talking with the Afghan government and other Afghans — will put the country in a “much stronger” position to defeat the IS affiliate.

The Taliban have refused to talk with the Afghan government, dismissing it as a U.S. puppet.

Khalilzad also condemned the suicide bombing late Saturday that killed at least 63 and wounded nearly 200 others.

BC-PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS

Gibraltar rejects US pressure to hold Iranian oil tanker

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Gibraltar say they are rejecting the United States’ renewed request that the British overseas territory not release an Iranian supertanker.

The vessel has been detained for over a month in Gibraltar for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria.

In a statement Sunday, Gibraltar’s government said the ship would be free to go, as U.S. sanctions on Iran had no equivalent in the United Kingdom or the rest of the EU.

The U.S. had unsealed a warrant Friday to seize the vessel, a day after Gibraltar lifted the ship’s detention.

The vessel remains at anchor off Gibraltar, laden with 2.1 million barrels of Iranian light crude oil.

A new crew is expected to arrive and sail the tanker to an undisclosed destination as early as Sunday.

OBIT-KATHLEEN BLANCO

Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana governor during Katrina, dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, who led Louisiana through Hurricane Katrina as her state’s first elected female governor, has died.

The office of Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Blanco died Sunday. She was 76.

Blanco had battled a rare eye cancer successfully in 2011, but that later returned and spread to her liver.

Her death came more than a year after the Democrat who served in state government offices for more than two decades announced she was in a “fight for my own life, one that will be difficult to win.” Blanco was governor from 2004 to 2008. Katrina stopped her plans to run for re-election. She was panned as unprepared, overwhelmed and indecisive, though views of her performance have moderated since the 2005 storm.

DIPLOMACY OF COERCION

Trump wields sanctions hammer; experts wonder to what end

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is aggressively pursuing economic sanctions as a primary foreign policy tool to an extent unseen in decades, or perhaps ever. Many are questioning the results even as officials insist the penalties are achieving their aims.

President Donald Trump has used an array of new and existing sanctions against Iran, North Korea and others. His Treasury Department has targeted thousands of entities with asset freezes and business bans. The State Department has imposed travel bans on foreign government officials and others for human rights abuses and corruption.

At the same time, the administration is trying to reduce greatly the amount of U.S. foreign assistance.

Experts fear the administration is relying too much on coercion at the expense of cooperation.

WEAPONS AND WILDLIFE

Wildlife now roam where US once forged its deadliest weapons

DENVER (AP) — A handful of sites where the United States manufactured and tested some of the most lethal weapons known to humankind are now havens for wildlife.

Six obsolete weapons complexes — mostly for nuclear or chemical arms — are home to an astonishing array of animals and habitats because the sites banned the public and other intrusions for decades.

They’re now refuges managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The cost of the conversions is staggering. An Associated Press review shows the government and private companies have spent more than $57 billion so far, and it could take more than $323 billion to finish.

Critics say the sites haven’t been cleaned well enough to make them safe for humans. They say significant contamination was left behind, and the government will have to monitor it for centuries.

TRUMP-ECONOMY

Trump economic adviser plays down fears of looming recession

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser is trying to play down fears of a looming recession after last week’s sharp drop in the financial markets. Larry Kudlow says the economy will perform well in the second half of 2019.

Kudlow says consumers are seeing higher wages and are able to spend and save more. He calls such a scenario “an ideal situation.

A strong economy is key to Trump’s reelection prospects. Kudlow acknowledges a slowing energy sector, but says low interest rates will help housing, construction and auto sales.

Kudlow is also defending the president’s use of tariffs on goods coming from China, saying “we cannot let China pursue these unfair and unreciprocal trading practices.”

Kudlow was interviewed on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and “Fox News Sunday.”

CHINA TRADE-VULNERABLE COMPANIES

Trade war’s losers could include microchips, energy, banks

NEW YORK (AP) — Investors concerned about the U.S.-China trade war are worrying about more than just those companies that do lots of business with China.

They are also starting to consider the risks to businesses that have few if any ties to that country. The result has been a blow to much of the U.S. stock market.

Among the vulnerable companies are energy providers, banks, microchip makers and industrial manufacturers.

The damage has been widespread since President Donald Trump shocked investors on Aug. 1 by saying he planned to soon extend tariffs across virtually all Chinese imports.

All but 2% of the stocks in the S&P 500 fell on Aug. 5, after China let its currency devalue to its lowest level in a decade.

ICELAND GLACIER DEATH

Funeral for lost ice: Iceland bids farewell to OK glacier

OKJOKULL GLACIER, Iceland (AP) — It was a funeral for ice.

With poetry, moments of silence and political speeches about the urgent need to fight climate change, Icelandic officials, activists and others bade goodbye to what once was a glacier.

Icelandic geologist Oddur Sigurðsson pronounced the Okjokull glacier extinct about a decade ago. But on Sunday he brought a death certificate to the made-for-media memorial.

After about 100 people made a two-hour hike up a volcano, children installed a memorial plaque to the glacier, nicknamed “OK.”

This was Iceland’s first glacier to disappear. But Sigurdsson said all of the nation’s ice masses will be gone in 200 years.

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir called the glacial loss a consequence of the climate crisis.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hong Kong protesters disperse peacefully

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters gathered outside Hong Kong’s government headquarters have peacefully dispersed after fellow demonstrators urged them to go home.

Sunday’s pro-democracy rally, attended by hundreds of thousands, concluded a rare peaceful weekend in the city, which has been beset by violent clashes between protesters and police.

Some applauded when the stragglers who had stayed out shining laser pointers at the government building retreated.

Organizers estimated at least 1.7 million people participated in the assembly and subsequent march in central Hong Kong. Police said there were just 128,000 at its peak in the assigned location. Many protesters, however, did not follow the pre-approved guidelines laid out by the authorities.

ELECTION 2020-SANDERS-CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Sanders’ criminal justice plan aims to cut prison population

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is proposing a criminal justice overhaul that aims to cut the nation’s prison population in half, end mandatory minimum sentencing, ban private prisons and legalize marijuana.

He says the current system does not fairly treat people of color, addicts or the mentally ill.

If elected president, Sanders says he’d abolish mandatory minimum sentencing, end the “three strikes law” and expand the use of alternative sentencing.

The plan would legalize marijuana and expunge previous marijuana convictions, and end a cash bail system that Sanders says keeps hundreds of thousands who have not been convicted of a crime languishing in jail because they cannot afford bail.

On capital punishment, Sanders’ plan formalizes his call to end the federal death penalty and urges states to eliminate the punishment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.