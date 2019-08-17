Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

PORTLAND RALLIES-THE LATEST The Latest: ‘Long and arduous’ protests in Portland, Oregon PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen…

PORTLAND RALLIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: ‘Long and arduous’ protests in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen people were arrested for things like disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon in Portland, Oregon, during what the police chief described as a “long and arduous day” of competing protests.

Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said at least 13 people were arrested and there were six minor injuries. The rally was organized by the right-wing group the Proud Boys. They were met by black-clad antifa protesters.

Outlaw said authorities were able to largely keep the groups separated.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said at an evening news conference that “this was a dynamic event with demonstrators frequently moving from one part of the city to another.”

AFGHANISTAN-WEDDING HALL BLAST-THE LATEST

The Latest: Witness says children killed in Kabul blast

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A witness to a suicide bombing at a wedding party in Afghanistan’s capital says the attacker set off the explosives near the stage where children had gathered.

Gul Mohammad tells The Associated Press that everyone gathered there was killed. Another witness, Mohammad Toofan, says that “a lot of guests were martyred.”

Afghan officials have not released an official death toll, but Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi has said dozens of people were dead or wounded in the Saturday night attack in Kabul.

A relative of the groom says some 1,200 people had been invited to the wedding hall.

Midnight

An Afghan official says dozens of people have been killed or wounded in an explosion that ripped through a wedding hall in Kabul while hundreds were thought to be inside.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi tells The Associated Press the blast occurred at the Dubai City wedding hall in western Kabul, a part of the city that many in the minority Shiite Hazara community call home.

The explosion shattered more than a week of calm in the Afghan capital. Ten days ago a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces ripped through a busy west Kabul neighborhood in the same district, killing 14 people and wounding 145. Most were civilians.

That blast and this one occurred on the same road.

PELOSI-ABROAD

House speaker as US emissary: Pelosi emerges as force abroad

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is emerging as an alternative American ambassador abroad, an emissary for bedrock democratic values and the promise of stability that some see as diminishing in the Trump era.

Since retaking the speaker’s gavel this year, the California Democrat has led large congressional delegations overseas, reviving a more traditional American approach to foreign policy.

As President Donald Trump prepares to head to France for the Group of Seven summit next week with his “America First” agenda, Pelosi has been quietly engaging the world from another point of view.

She’s reinforcing long-standing U.S. alliances, and commitments to democracy and human rights at a time when the old order appears to be slipping away.

ELECTION 2020-PROGRESSIVES-BLACK CHURCH

Sanders, Warren are courting black pastors, millennials

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are in Georgia making election appeals to thousands of black millennial Christians.

The senators are competing to be the leading progressive alternative in the 2020 contest to former Vice President Joe Biden, and younger black voters could offer an important source of support.

Biden remains atop primary polls partly because of his standing with older black votes. Younger African Americans are more divided on their opinions about the large field of candidates.

Sanders and Warren will have back-to-back question-and-answer sessions Saturday with black pastors at the Young Leaders Conference. The gathering includes about 5,000 black millennials of faith.

Sanders struggled to get enough black support early in his 2016 presidential bid and lost key states to Hillary Clinton because of it.

ALASKA-RECORD WARMTH

Alaska records its warmest month ever; future records likely

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal weather experts say Alaska just went through its warmest month ever.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Alaska’s average temperature in July was 58.1 degrees (14.5 Celsius).

That’s 5.4 degrees (3 Celsius) above average and 0.8 degrees (0.4 Celsius) higher than the previous warmest month of July 2004.

Climate experts say such unusual weather events likely will become more commonplace as climate warming continues.

Brian Brettschneider of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ International Arctic Research Center says Alaska has seen “multiple decades-long increases” in temperature.

He says it becomes easier to have unusual weather conditions on top of the setting of a warming climate.

Effects of the warm month were seen throughout the state, with sea ice disappearing north of Alaska and drought conditions on the southeast Panhandle.

IMMIGRATION-PUBLIC BENEFITS

Doctors warn of fallout from new immigration rule

CHICAGO (AP) — Doctors and public health experts warn of poor health outcomes and rising costs they say will come from sweeping changes that would deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps or other public assistance.

President Donald Trump’s administration trumpeted its aggressive approach as a way to keep only self-sufficient immigrants in the country. Some advocates say they’re already seeing the fallout even before the complex 837-page rule takes effect in October.

Health experts argue it could force millions of low-income migrants to choose between needed services and their bid to stay legally in the U.S. The result could be across-the-board poorer health outcomes.

Medical experts say there are signs it’s already happening in cities including Chicago, Detroit and New York.

SUBWAY STATION EVACUATED-THE LATEST

The Latest: NYC subway scare suspect charged

NEW YORK (AP) — A 26-year-old homeless man from West Virginia faces charges for allegedly placing two devices that resembled pressure cookers in a New York City subway station.

Police announced on Saturday evening that Larry Kenton Griffin II has been charged with the placing of a false bomb. Griffin was taken into police custody early Saturday, a day after he was seen in surveillance video at Manhattan’s Fulton subway station holding one of the objects police identified as rice cookers and determined they were not explosives.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and observation. Police did not specify what, if any, injuries or condition he was being treated for.

BC-PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS

Iranian tanker to leave Gibraltar soon despite US pressure

MADRID (AP) — The shipping agent for an Iranian supertanker caught in a diplomatic standoff says the vessel is ready to depart Gibraltar in “24 to 48 hours,” despite a last-minute effort by the United States to seize it again.

Richard de la Rosa, managing director of Astralship, said Saturday that logistical preparations are underway and that a new crew of Indian and Ukrainian nationals is expected to take command of the ship, which is carrying 2.1 million tons of Iranian oil.

The ship was detained for over a month in Gibraltar for allegedly attempting to breach European Union sanctions on Syria.

On Friday, the U.S. obtained a warrant to seize the vessel over violations of U.S. sanctions, money laundering and terrorism statutes.

Calls to Gibraltar’s Supreme Court and government have not been answered.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS-FUNERAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Stranger says goodbye to El Paso shooting victim

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A crowd of strangers has said goodbye to an El Paso, Texas, shooting victim after her longtime companion said he felt alone and invited the public to her funeral.

Hundreds of well-wishers gathered at an El Paso cemetery on Saturday to support Antonio Basco as he buried 63-year-old Margie Reckard, his companion of 22 years.

Basco made international news after he told reporters he had almost no family members left and felt he was going to say goodbye to Reckard alone. Reckard was killed by a gunman who opened fire during a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart this month.

A funeral home said more than 3,000 people showed up at memorial Friday night to pay their respects to a woman they had never met. Some traveled from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

SWITZERLAND-ENDANGERED SPECIES

From tusks to tails, nations eye trade in endangered species

GENEVA (AP) — Representatives of more than 180 nations are meeting to agree on protections for vulnerable species, taking up issues such as the trade in ivory and the demand for shark fin soup that is decimating shark populations.

The World Wildlife Conference on trade in endangered fauna and flora, known as CITES, which takes place every three years, aims to make sure that global trade in specimens of wild animals and plants doesn’t jeopardize their survival.

The conference opens Saturday and runs through Aug. 28, with key decisions expected to be finalized in the last two days.

The Geneva gathering follows three months after the first comprehensive U.N. report on biodiversity warned that extinction is looming for over 1 million species of plants and animals.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.