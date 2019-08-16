Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

AP-ISRAEL-US-CONGRESS-THE-LATEST The Latest: Omar disputes Netanyahu’s claims about itinerary JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota disputes Israeli…

AP-ISRAEL-US-CONGRESS-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Omar disputes Netanyahu’s claims about itinerary

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota disputes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan didn’t ask to meet with Israeli government or opposition officials before he barred them from visiting Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank next week.

Omar tweeted Friday they planned to meet with Jewish and Arab members of the Israeli parliament plus other Israeli officials. It was part of a series of tweets by Omar on what they intended to see.

She says they were going to get briefings on the impact of Israeli settlements on Bedouins in east Jerusalem, a U.N. briefing on the effects of U.S. humanitarian aid cuts, hold a video conference with Gaza youth and tour the West Bank city of Hebron with Israeli military veterans.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Epstein lawyers dissatisfied with autopsy result

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for financier Jeffrey Epstein say they’re dissatisfied with the medical examiner’s conclusions and plan to view prison videos themselves from a facility operating under “medieval conditions.”

Three lawyers issued a joint statement after a medical examiner announced Friday that an autopsy and other evidence confirms the 66-year-old registered sex offender hanged himself.

Epstein was declared dead after he was found in his cell Aug. 10 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, adjacent to Manhattan’s courthouses.

Attorneys Martin Weinberg, Reid Weingarten and Michael Miller said in a statement that it is “indisputable that the authorities violated their own protocols” at the federal lockup.

They say they’ll conduct their own probe and get court help, if necessary, to see “pivotal videos.”

They say they’re most interested in videos of areas around his cell.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS-FUNERAL-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hundreds come to El Paso victim’s funeral

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of strangers have come to pay their respects for a victim of the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting who had few family members.

The mourners braved 100-degree heat Friday to stand outside an El Paso funeral home to honor 63-year-old Margie Reckard. She was one of 22 people killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Walmart in the city earlier this month.

Jordan Billard flew in from Los Angeles on Friday after hearing Reckard’s long-time companion, Antonio Basco, say he lost his closest family member and had few relatives left. After she heard him inviting the public to the funeral, the 38-year-old Billard says she bought a ticket to come to Texas.

Twenty-one-year-old Natalie Sanchez of El Paso also came to the service and says she’s in awe of how her city is rallying around a stranger.

OBIT-PETER FONDA

‘Easy Rider’ star and writer Peter Fonda has died at age 79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Fonda, the son of a Hollywood legend who became a movie star in his own right both writing and starring in counterculture classics like “Easy Rider,” has died. His family says in a statement that Fonda died Friday morning at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79.

The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Born into Hollywood royalty as Henry Fonda’s only son, Peter Fonda carved his own path with his non-conformist tendencies and earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing “Easy Rider.” He never won an Oscar but would later be nominated for best actor in “Ulee’s Gold.”

The family says this is one of the saddest moments of their lives and asks for privacy.

CUSTOMS-COMPUTER OUTAGE

Customs and Border Protection outage snarls traffic into US

Travelers entering the U.S. are experiencing delays because of a technology outage affecting Customs and Border Protection stations at several major airports.

CBP said Friday that it was experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems and was working to fix the problem.

Airports tweeted that CBP officers were manually processing travelers — Americans as well as foreign visitors. Some travelers tweeted photos and videos of huge lines.

CBP said its officers are processing travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining security.

AP INTERVIEW-PELOSI

AP Interview: Pelosi assails Trump, Netanyahu ‘weakness’

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says U.S.-Israel relations can withstand the “weakness” of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu barring two members of Congress from visiting the country.

Pelosi told The Associated Press on Friday that the “weakness of Netanyahu and the weakness of Donald Trump combined” into a policy that’s “a no.”

She said the U.S. commitment to Israel isn’t dependent on either leader and they won’t “stand in the way” of the deep relationship.

Pelosi had “great, great, great sadness” over the decision to bar Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. The two Muslim lawmakers support a Palestinian-led boycott of Israel.

Trump views the freshmen congresswomen as opponents and wanted them barred.

Pelosi said she’s not discouraging other lawmakers from visiting Israel.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM

Court limits order that had stopped Trump asylum limits

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court ruling will allow the Trump administration to begin rejecting asylum at some parts of the U.S.-Mexico border for migrants who arrived after transiting through a third country.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar’s order would only apply to states within the circuit. Two southern border states, California and Arizona, are in the circuit’s jurisdiction, but New Mexico and Texas aren’t.

The two busiest areas for border crossings are in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley and the region around El Paso, Texas, which includes New Mexico.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it will continue fighting the restrictions.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately comment.

PORTLAND RALLIES

Arrests precede major demonstrations in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have arrested six members of right-wing groups in the past week as they prepare for a far-right rally that’s expected to draw people from around the U.S. to Portland, Oregon, this weekend. Self-described anti-fascists have vowed to confront the rally violently.

The rally is organized by the Proud Boys, who have been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Also planning to attend are the white nationalist American Guard and the Three Percenters, a far-right militia.

Hate group watchdogs say the Daily Stormers, a neo-Nazi group are also expected.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Tina Jones said Friday that 27 different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will help the city Saturday.

The police are asking residents not to call 911 unless it’s a life-threatening emergency.

BC-PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: US unveils seizure warrant for Iranian tanker

MADRID (AP) — The U.S. government says it has a warrant to seize an oil tanker at the center of a diplomatic standoff because of violations of U.S. sanctions, money laundering and terrorism statutes.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington says a seizure warrant and forfeiture complaint were unsealed Friday.

The U.S. is seeking to take control of the oil tanker Grace 1, along with all of the petroleum aboard and $995,000. The ship is now in Gibraltar.

The U.S. alleges a scheme to unlawfully access the U.S. financial system to support shipments to Syria by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The corps has been designated by the U.S. as a foreign terrorist organization.

Court documents allege the ship made deceptive voyages and a network of front companies helped launder millions of dollars.

KASHMIR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Spokesman says Trump spoke with Pakistan’s PM

NEW DELHI (AP) — A spokesman says President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan conveyed the importance of India and Pakistan reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman, Hogan Gidley, said the two leaders also discussed building on the growing relationship between the United States and Pakistan, citing the momentum created during their recent meeting at the White House.

Earlier Friday The U.N. Security Council met behind closed doors for the first time in decades on Jammu and Kashmir.

