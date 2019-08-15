Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ISRAEL-US CONGRESS-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump defends Israel move to bar 2 congresswomen JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump is…

ISRAEL-US CONGRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump defends Israel move to bar 2 congresswomen

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending Israel’s decision to bar two Democratic members of Congress from visiting the country, even as he claims he didn’t “encourage or discourage” the move.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that he “did speak to people over there” regarding the decision but says he was “only involved from the standpoint that they’re very anti-Jewish and very anti-Israel.”

Israel announced earlier Thursday that it had taken the unprecedented move of barring a visit by Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota over their criticism of the country.

Trump had tweeted before the announcement that it would “show great weakness” to let them in.

Tlaib and Omar are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and have repeatedly sparred with President Donald Trump.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-NEW HAMPSHIRE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump focuses on mental illness, not gun control

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump says that in the wake of two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas this month that he wants to focus on mental illness to prevent mass gun violence, not gun control.

Trump told supporters at a rally in New Hampshire that he wants to re-open mental institutions across the country, but did not provide details on his proposal.

He said: “We will be taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off of the streets so we won’t have to worry so much about them. A big problem.” He added, “There are seriously ill people and they’re on the streets.”

Trump said that what he won’t allow after those shootings are any measures to make it harder for “law-abiding” people to “protect themselves.”

PHILADELPHIA GUNMAN STANDOFF-THE LATEST

The Latest: Philly police: Gunman had AR-15, handgun

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner says a gunman who barricaded himself in a rowhouse and exchanged gunfire with police for hours had a military-style AR-15 and a handgun.

Richard Ross told reporters Thursday that police still do not have access to the crime scene because tear gas was used there, so he is not sure if there were other weapons.

Six officers were wounded in the standoff and have since been released from hospitals.

Ross said: “That was an incident unlike anything I’ve seen in my 30 years.”

EARNHARDT-PLANE CRASH

Earnhardt takes weekend off after plane crash near Bristol

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will take the weekend off from broadcasting to be with his wife and daughter after the three were in a plane crash landing Thursday near Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 44-year-old television analyst and retired driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the crash in east Tennessee. Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, a dog and two pilots.

“We’re incredibly grateful that Dale, his wife Amy, daughter Isla, and the two pilots are safe following today’s accident,” NBC Sports said in a statement. “After being discharged from the hospital, we communicated with Dale and his team, and we’re all in agreement that he should take this weekend off to be with his family.

“We look forward to having him back in the booth next month at Darlington.”

Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. FAA officials said the preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard the jet.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it’s sending two representatives to Elizabethton to begin investigating the crash.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Thomas Gray confirmed Earnhardt was aboard but said he wasn’t one of the pilots.

Earnhardt retired as a full-time driver in 2017 and has been working as an analyst for NBC. He is part of the scheduled broadcast team for Saturday night’s Cup Series event in Bristol, Tennessee.

This incident comes 26 years after former driver and 1992 Cup champion Alan Kulwicki died in a plane crash while on his way to the spring race at Bristol from a promotional appearance in Knoxville, Tennessee. That crash at Tri-City Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, killed a total of four people.

Earnhardt was part of Rick Hendrick’s racing team in 2011 when Hendrick broke a rib and a collarbone while on a small jet that lost its brakes and crash landed in an airport at Key West, Florida. Hendrick’s son, brother and twin nieces were among 10 people killed in a 2004 crash of a plane traveling to a race in Virginia.

This isn’t the first fiery crash for Earnhardt. He still has a burn scar on his neck from a crash at Sonoma in 2004 during warmups for an American Le Mans Series race that left him with second-degree burns.

Earnhardt has a history of concussions that plagued him over his final years as a driver.

He won NASCAR’s most popular driver award a record 15 times with 26 career Cup victories.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

BC-PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: US to revoke visas held by crew of Iranian ship

MADRID (AP) — The State Department says it will revoke U.S. visas for crew members on an Iranian oil tanker that was seized by authorities in Gibraltar for sanctions violations but released Thursday.

The department says in a statement it intends to fully enforce all U.S. sanctions related to Iranian oil exports despite the decision by Gibraltar to allow the ship to leave. The Grace I was seized last month on suspicion of transporting Iranian oil to Syria in violation of European sanctions. Such deliveries are also barred by U.S. sanctions.

Gibraltar freed the ship after Iran promised the oil won’t be sent to Syria.

The State Department also says the ship was assisting Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in evading sanctions. The Corps is designated a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S.

IMMIGRATION DETENTION-CHILDREN

Judges nix appeal saying some migrant kids may not need soap

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A panel of judges has dismissed an appeal by the U.S. government contending that detained immigrant children may not necessarily require soap for shorter stints in custody under a longstanding settlement agreement.

A three-judge panel for the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday dismissed a challenge to a lower court decision that authorities failed to provide safe and sanitary conditions for the children under the 1997 settlement.

The panel wrote that assuring the children eat enough edible food, have soap and toothpaste and aren’t sleep-deprived are essential to their safety.

A U.S. government lawyer in June argued the settlement was vague about what is required to determine a facility is safe and sanitary.

A federal judge in 2017 found the government had breached the agreement.

NORTH KOREA PROJECTILES

S. Korea says N. Korea has fired more projectiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired more projectiles into the sea to extend a recent streak of weapons tests believed to be aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday projectiles were twice launched from an area on the North’s eastern coast.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say what the weapons were or how far they flew.

The North has conducted a slew of short-range ballistic tests in recent weeks in what is seen as an effort to build leverage ahead of negotiations with the United States, which may resume sometime after the end of joint U.S.-South Korea military drills later this month.

OHIO SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Dayton shooter’s friend will stay in jail

CINCINNATI (AP) — A friend of the Dayton gunman who investigators say bought body armor and an ammunition magazine used in the shooting will not be released from jail.

A U.S. magistrate judge Thursday ordered that Ethan Kollie be held without bond.

His attorneys wanted him released on house arrest after authorities said there’s no evidence he knew Connor Betts was planning a mass shooting.

Kollie is charged with lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the attack.

His defense attorneys had argued that Kollie had no role in the shooting and no prior record.

Authorities say they discovered that Kollie had lied on the form while investigating the massacre Aug. 4 in Dayton that left nine dead.

TRUMP-GREENLAND

AP sources: Trump has talked about buying Greenland for US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. And a Republican congressional aide said Trump brought up the notion of purchasing Greenland in conversations with lawmakers enough times to make them wonder, but they have not taken his comments seriously. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Still, it wouldn’t be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world’s largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Neither the White House nor Denmark immediately commented Thursday. Trump is set to visit Denmark next month.

The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

IMMIGRATION-BORDER TOUR

US official: ‘Much better’ conditions at border for migrants

TORNILLO, Texas (AP) — A senior Trump administration official says that with fewer immigrants and more detention space, people apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border won’t be subject to the squalid, overcrowded conditions criticized earlier this year.

Kevin McAleenan, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security, thanked Congress Thursday during a tour of a new Border Patrol facility in West Texas, saying the money helped “create a much better situation.”

The tent facility in Tornillo, Texas, is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) southeast of El Paso and can hold 2,500 migrants. It had 32 on Thursday after being open for 48 hours.

Another tent camp in Tornillo for children was closed in January.

Around 82,000 migrants were detained in July, down 20 percent from June but double the same time last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.