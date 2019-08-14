Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

GUNMAN FIRING AT POLICE-THE LATEST The Latest: 6 officers shot by gunman released from hospital PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say…

GUNMAN FIRING AT POLICE-THE LATEST

The Latest: 6 officers shot by gunman released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say all six officers wounded by gunfire from a man who has barricaded himself inside a north Philadelphia building have been released from the hospital.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says “it’s nothing short of a miracle that we don’t have multiple officers killed today.”

Ross says the situation that began about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday has “gone from a hostage situation to a barricade.”

Sgt. Eric Gripp said the suspect was “still armed and inside” the house. But Ross said police had been able to speak to him and were still trying to get him to surrender. He said the man’s attorney was apparently on the line as well.

ELECTION 2020-HICKENLOOPER

AP source: Hickenlooper expected to end 2020 bid on Thursday

DENVER (AP) — John Hickenlooper is expected to drop out of the Democratic presidential primary on Thursday.

That’s according to a person close to the former Colorado governor who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly before the announcement and who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday night on condition of anonymity.

Hickenlooper ran as a moderate who could unite warring factions of the country. But his genial, quirky style never caught on with a Democratic electorate hungry for a candidate who could take the fight to President Donald Trump.

By the end, Hickenlooper was on his second campaign team and struggling to raise money. He registered at 1% or lower in polls.

It’s unclear whether Hickenlooper will now challenge Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who is considered the country’s most vulnerable Republican senator.

IMMIGRATION-STATUE POEM

Biographer: Statue poem embraces migrants from ‘all places’

A biographer of the poet who wrote the words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty challenged a Trump administration official who says the famous poem welcomed only people from Europe.

The comment came from Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Biographer Esther Schor says Emma Lazarus’ words were her way of urging Americans to embrace the poor and destitute “of all places and origins.” Lazarus wrote poem in 1883, a year after Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act, which banned laborers from China.

The poem is best known for its line about welcoming “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses.” Beginning in the 1930s, supporters of immigration began using the poem to bolster their cause.

Schor says Lazarus was “deeply involved” in refugee causes.

AP-US-STEVE-KING-ABORTION

King defends abortion ban with no rape, incest exceptions

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Steve King is defending his call for a ban on all abortions by questioning whether “there would be any population of the world left” if not for births due to rape and incest.

Speaking Wednesday before a conservative group in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, the Iowa congressman reviewed legislation he has sought that would outlaw abortions without exceptions for rape and incest.

King said, “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that? Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”

The Des Moines Register reports that the Republican added, “It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother.”

A King spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-SUICIDE WATCH

Suicide watch for Epstein never intended to be indefinite

NEW YORK (AP) — For all the talk from politicians and conspiracy theorists that Jeffrey Epstein should have remained on suicide watch, prison experts say such restrictions are intended for only short periods because they put too much stress on the staff and inmate alike.

Lindsay Hayes, a nationally recognized expert on suicide prevention behind bars, says it’s “just not humane” to keep inmates under such oppressive conditions.

The 66-year-old Epstein took his life over the weekend at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls.

Under suicide watch, the lights are left on all night, inmates are not allowed bedsheets or other things they can use to harm themselves, and they are monitored round-the-clock by someone making notes every 15 minutes.

Epstein had been on suicide watch after a possible attempt to kill himself in July, but the restrictions were lifted at end of the month.

TRUMP-HONG KONG-TRADE

Trump suggests trade deal can wait for Hong Kong resolution

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that trade talks with China can wait until tensions in Hong Kong have eased. He tweeted: “Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!”

Trump also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him a “great leader” and saying he could quickly resolve the situation on Hong Kong if he wanted to.

Trump has previously said little about the protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, except to make it clear he believes that Hong Kong and China need to “deal with that themselves.” He has urged the two sides to exercise caution.

His more extensive comments Wednesday came as U.S. stock markets tumbled, in part because of uncertainty over Trump’s trade standoff with Beijing.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Memorial for victims of El Paso shooting begins

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A memorial for the people killed in a mass shooting in El Paso is under way.

Thousands of people attended the event at a baseball stadium in downtown El Paso that featured 22 luminarias, one light for each of the victims.

Addressing the crowd, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said: “Hate will never overcome our love. Hate will never overcome who we are.”

He added: “We are a bilingual family … We are successful because of our people. There is nowhere in North America like El Paso-Juárez.”

The man charged with the shootings is believed to have posted an anti-immigrant rant online and told police he targeted Mexicans.

JAY-Z-NFL

Jay-Z defends NFL deal with Roc Nation, talks Kaepernick

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.

The Grammy winner and entrepreneur fielded questions Wednesday at his company’s New York City headquarters alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When directly asked if he would kneel or stand, Jay-Z said: “I think we’ve moved past kneeling and I think it’s time to go into actionable items.”

He added, “The NFL has a huge platform and we can use that huge platform.”

On Tuesday the NFL and Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports representation company announced they were teaming up for events and social activism.

ARCTIC-MICROPLASTICS

Pure as snow? Scientists say air carrying plastics to Arctic

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say tiny bits of plastic are being sucked into the atmosphere and carried thousands of miles to some of the remotest corners of the planet.

Researchers from Germany and Switzerland said in a study published on Wednesday they’ve found evidence of so-called microplastics being sprinkled across the Arctic in snow.

Co-author Melanie Bergmann of Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute said researchers found “enormous concentrations” of microplastics in snow samples from the Arctic, as well as from the Bavarian and Swiss Alps in Europe.

Bergmann says the polymers included varnish that may have been used on cars and boats, rubber found in tires, and materials that could have come from textiles or packaging.

There’s growing concern about microplastics in the environment, but scientists haven’t determined the effect on humans and wildlife.

TEXAS EXECUTION-STAY

Federal appeals court grants Texas inmate stay of execution

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has granted a stay of execution to a Texas inmate just one day before he was scheduled to die for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman during a carjacking in Houston.

A three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that under recent case law and intellectual disability standards, Dexter Johnson is sufficiently intellectually impaired to disqualify him from execution.

The Supreme Court in 2002 barred execution of mentally disabled people but has given states some discretion to decide how to determine intellectual disability. However, justices have wrestled with how much discretion to allow. The 31-year-old Johnson’s attorneys say a recent evaluation shows he has an IQ of 70, which puts him in the range of intellectual disability.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.