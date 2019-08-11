Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-THE LATEST The Latest: Epstein autopsy performed, but results pending NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s chief medical…

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Epstein autopsy performed, but results pending

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s chief medical examiner says an autopsy has been performed on Jeffrey Epstein but that more information is needed before a cause of death determination is made.

Dr. Barbara Sampson said in a statement that a city medical examiner performed the autopsy Sunday while a private pathologist observed the examination at the request of Epstein’s representatives.

The private pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, was the city’s chief medical examiner in the late 1970s and has been called as an expert witness in high-profile cases including by the defense at O.J. Simpson’s 1994 murder trial.

Sampson says having a private pathologist observe an autopsy is a routine practice.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons has said Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at a Manhattan jail early Saturday. The agency called his death an apparent suicide.

IMMIGRATION-FOOD PLANT RAIDS

Youth march from church to square against immigration raids

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Young people have marched from a Catholic church in Mississippi to a town square to protest recent immigration raids on chicken processing plants that detained hundreds of migrants.

Even as President Donald Trump and local Republican allies defend the raids, churches are emerging as sources of spiritual and material aid to the migrants. At some churches, the response is also flaring into political opposition.

Children from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton marched Sunday, saying they won’t remain silent after migrants were taken away — including some of their parents. In Mississippi, Catholic, Episcopal, United Methodist and Evangelical Lutheran bishops have denounced the raids.

The Canton church is the command post in responding to the raid on one nearby plant. In Mississippi’s Scott County, which saw three raids, other churches are responding.

FATAL FIRE-CHILDREN KILLED

Police: Pennsylvania day care center fire kills 5 children

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a morning fire in Pennsylvania claimed the lives of five children and sent another person to the hospital.

Lt. Szocki of the Erie Police Department said the victims died in a fire in Erie reported at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department says the victims ranged in ages from 8 months to 7 years.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a daycare at the fire address. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told the Erie Times-News that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the daycare.

Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told The Erie Times-News that a woman who also lives at the residence was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment. Fire Chief Guy Santone told the paper that a neighbor was also injured.

ELECTION 2020-IOWA

Warren wows in Iowa as candidates’ sprint to caucuses begins

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nearly two dozen Democratic presidential candidates paraded through Iowa this weekend, speaking at the state fair, the annual Wing Ding dinner and a forum on gun control.

The sheer volume of contenders signals a new phase of the primary campaign, ending the get-to-know-you period and beginning a six-month sprint to the Iowa caucuses.

In that time, the historically large field will likely winnow, front-runner Joe Biden will be tested more forcefully and a fierce competition will unfold for candidates to be seen as the more viable alternative.

They’ll be competing for the support of Democrats who say repeatedly that, despite their differences, their top priority is landing on a nominee who can defeat President Donald Trump.

GLOBAL OPIOIDS-DRUG RING

Ex-Eagle Scout accused in online drug empire to stand trial

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 29-year-old former Eagle Scout accused of running a multimillion-dollar opioid drug ring out of his suburban Salt Lake City basement is set to go on trial Monday.

Prosecutors say Aaron Shamo was a prolific dark web kingpin who peddled poisonous fentanyl pressed to look like prescription drugs to thousands of people, killing at least one.

Authorities said the 2016 bust of the operation that sold nearly half-million pills ranked among the largest in the country.

But Shamo’s family and lawyers say that’s a false image of him. They say he made mistakes, but he’s being wrongly targeted as the sole ringleader, despite evidence his partners who were offered plea agreements were as deeply involved as he was.

EPSTEIN-CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism

Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide in federal custody is provoking skepticism among online conspiracy theorists and even some officials.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida urged federal prison officials to say what mistakes — or criminal acts — could have allowed Epstein to kill himself. Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now an attorney for President Donald Trump, questioned whether video surveillance captured Epstein’s death.

Online theorists, meanwhile, quickly offered unsubstantiated and sometimes farfetched alternative explanations.

The well-connected financier had been charged with conspiracy and sex trafficking last month.

His case had already prompted speculation given Epstein’s links to Trump and former President Bill Clinton and a 2008 deal in Florida that allowed him to plead to soliciting a minor for prostitution to avoid more serious charges.

Federal officials say they will investigate the death.

MOROCCO-CHILDREN OF THE MOON

When light is lethal: Moroccans struggle with skin disorder

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Determined for her 7-year-old son to attend school despite a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight, Nadia El Rami stuck a deal with the school’s director: Mustapha would be allowed in the classroom, but only if he studies inside a cardboard box.

Mustapha Redouane happily accepted the arrangement. He knew his mother’s idea would silence the school’s worries about his condition, a rare genetic disorder called xeroderma pigmentosum, or XP, which can make the rays of the sun and other sources of ultraviolet light extremely damaging to the skin and eyes.

The disorder affects about 1 in 10,000 people in North Africa — more than 10 times the rate in Europe and about 100 times the rate in the U.S.

Covered with dark brown freckles, Mustapha says “I hate the sun anyways. It gives me blisters.”

ALASKA-SALMON HATCHERIES

Scientists warn of too many pink salmon in North Pacific

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Researchers have begun questioning whether there’s too much of a good thing in the waters of the North Pacific Ocean.

Wild populations of pink salmon are flourishing. Their numbers are enhanced by the annual release of 1.8 billion fish from Alaska hatcheries and critics say they’re having an effect on other species.

Biological oceanographer Sonia Batten examined 15 years of data and noticed that zooplankton was abundant in even-number years and less abundant in odd-number years. That corresponds with even-odd variations in pink salmon abundance.

University of Alaska professor emeritus Alan Springer sees reproduction effects on seabirds that also feed on zooplankton.

State regulators say they have no evidence that the ocean has reached its carrying capacity for hatchery fish, which brought sales averaging $120 million for 2012 through 2017.

KASHMIR

Uneasy calm in Indian Kashmir on Islamic festival day

NEW DELHI (AP) — An uneasy calm is prevailing in Indian-administered Kashmir as people celebrate a major Islamic festival during an unprecedented crackdown after India moved to strip the region of its constitutional autonomy and imposed an indefinite curfew.

All communications and the internet remained cut off for an eighth day Monday.

News reports say authorities will allow Eid al-Adha prayers at neighborhood mosques during the day but will not permit large congregations to avoid anti-India protests.

The security lockdown appeared aimed at avoiding a backlash in India’s only Muslim-majority region where most people oppose Indian rule. The restrictions had been briefly eased on Friday for residents to attend mosque prayers, and people also were allowed to shop for the Eid festival on Saturday and Sunday.

RISING WATERS-RISING COSTS

AP: States boost flood prevention as damage costs soar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — After devastating flooding in recent years, some U.S. states are starting to put more money into efforts to guard against rising waters.

An analysis of preliminary data by The Associated Press has identified about $1.2 billion in damage to roads and bridges, utilities and other public infrastructure from storms and flooding during the first half of 2019.

The Army Corps of Engineers has estimated it will cost an additional $1 billion to repair hundreds of damaged levees in the Missouri River basin.

States such as Arkansas, Iowa and Missouri already have put more money toward flood recovery and protection efforts. Voters in Texas will decide later this year whether to amend the constitution to create a $793 million fund for flood control. Other states also are considering new flood protections.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.