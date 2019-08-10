Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-THE LATEST The Latest: Epstein had lawyer meeting hours before death NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein was spotted…

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Epstein had lawyer meeting hours before death

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein was spotted by defense lawyers meeting with one of his attorneys just hours before he was found dead.

Attorney Patrick Joyce said he was visiting a client at the Metropolitan Correctional Center Friday evening when he saw Epstein in one of the rooms where inmates meet alone with their lawyer.

He says he looked the same as any other night. Joyce says Epstein was in a room meeting with a lawyer almost every night in the last week.

Joyce says he tried to return to the MCC to meet a client early Saturday morning but was told the facility was “totally locked down.”

Authorities say Epstein was found dead of an apparent suicide Saturday morning. He had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges.

EPSTEIN-CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism

Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide in federal custody is provoking skepticism among online conspiracy theorists and even some officials.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida urged federal prison officials to say what mistakes — or criminal acts — could have allowed Epstein to kill himself. Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now an attorney for President Donald Trump, questioned whether video surveillance captured Epstein’s death.

Online theorists, meanwhile, quickly offered unsubstantiated and sometimes farfetched alternative explanations.

The well-connected financier had been charged with conspiracy and sex trafficking last month.

His case had already prompted speculation given Epstein’s links to Trump and former President Bill Clinton and a 2008 deal in Florida that allowed him to plead to soliciting a minor for prostitution to avoid more serious charges.

Federal officials say they will investigate the death.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN

Biden is the Democrat to beat; rivals see signs of weakness

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three months after announcing his White House bid, Joe Biden remains atop early primary polling.

He’s been buoyed by a long history with voters and a belief among many of them that his decades of experience best position him to defeat President Donald Trump. But Biden’s rivals remain confident that his frequent fumbles will eventually catch up to him.

Biden’s standing in the race is the subject of much debate within the Democratic Party. Advisers to other campaigns contend that polling at this stage is often fluid, reflecting little more than name recognition. Biden aides frequently note that Trump led polls throughout the summer of 2015 and never relinquished his lead.

What is clear is that some of Biden’s rivals see an imperative to begin taking him on aggressively.

GUN CONTROL-CONSERVATIVE COURTS

Reshaping of federal courts concerns gun control supporters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, including a ban on the type of high-capacity ammunition magazines used in some of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings.

How long those types of laws will stand is a growing concern among gun control advocates in California and elsewhere.

A federal judiciary that is becoming increasingly conservative under President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has gun control advocates on edge.

They worry that federal courts, especially if Trump wins a second term next year and Republicans hold the Senate, will take such an expansive view of Second Amendment rights that they might overturn strict gun control laws enacted in Democratic-leaning states.

UNITED STATES-NORTH KOREA

Trump: Kim wants to meet again, apologized for missile tests

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wants to meet once again to “start negotiations” after joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises end.

He says he’s looking “forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!”

Trump is tweeting more details from the “beautiful” three-page letter he told reporters Friday he’d received.

Trump said Saturday from his New Jersey golf club that Kim spent much of his letter complaining about “the ridiculous and expensive exercises.” He says that Kim offered him “a small apology” for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests that have rattled U.S. allies in the region and that Kim assured him they would stop when exercises end.

The two leaders have met three times: in Singapore, Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

NORTH KOREA WEAPONS TESTS

N. Korea says leader Kim supervised tests of weapons systems

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised test-firings of an unspecified new weapons system, which extended a streak of weapons demonstrations that are seen an attempt to build leverage ahead of negotiations with the United States.

The report by North Korean state media on Sunday came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North launching what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.

North Korea’s fifth round of weapons launches on less than three weeks was seen as a protest at the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and continuance of U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises the North claims are an invasion rehearsal.

Experts say the nuclear talks will likely resume after the drills are over later this month.

AP-ML-LIBYA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Officials say car bomb kills 2 UN staff in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan health officials say two U.N. security staff were killed when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded outside a shopping mall in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi.

Benghazi is the stronghold of the self-styled Libyan National Army.

The officials say the blast took place Saturday outside Arkan Mall in the Hawari neighborhood, where people were gathering for shopping a day before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The place is close to the offices of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya. Footage circulated online shows what appear to be burnt U.N.-owned vehicles, while thick smoke rising in the sky.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

By Samy Magdy in Cairo and Rami Musa in Benghazi.

GIANT TELESCOPE-LOST SCIENCE

Amid protest, Hawaii astronomers lose observation time

HONOLULU (AP) — Astronomers across 11 observatories on Hawaii’s tallest mountain have cancelled more than 2,000 hours of telescope viewing over the past four weeks because a protest blocked a road to the summit.

The lost research atop Mauna Kea includes work on clouds of gas and dust on the verge of forming stars, and asteroids that might come close or even hit Earth.

Mauna Kea is one of the world’s premier sites for studying the skies.

Native Hawaiian protesters are blocking the road to prevent the construction of another telescope, which they fear will further harm a peak they consider sacred.

Astronomers said Friday they will attempt to resume observations but in some cases won’t be able to make up the missed research. Protesters say they shouldn’t be blamed for the shutdown.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS-THE LATEST

The Latest: More than 100 join in ‘Unity’ march in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — More than 100 people have marched through downtown El Paso, Texas, on the one week anniversary of a mass shooting that authorities say was carried out by a gunman targeting Mexicans in the Texas border city.

The group chanted, “gun reform now,” and “aquí estamos y no nos vamos,” Spanish for “here we are and we are not leaving.”

The League of United Latin American Citizens organized Saturday’s march.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, spoke to the crowd. He has blamed President Donald Trump’s rhetoric for spreading fear and hate, leading Trump to tweet that O’Rourke should “be quiet.”

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Patrick Crusius with capital murder and say they’re considering hate-crime charges.

TV-THE TERROR-INFAMY

New AMC drama follows Japanese American internment horror

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The second season of an AMC-TV drama series follows the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and a number of bizarre deaths haunting a community.

“The Terror: Infamy” is set to premiere Monday and stars Derek Mio and original “Star Trek” cast member George Takei as they navigate the forced internment and the supernatural spirits that surround them.

Mio, who is fourth-generation Japanese American, said he liked the idea of adding a supernatural element to a historical event like internment. He says he had relatives who were forced into camps.

Takei was in a camp as a child.

From 1942 to 1945, more than 110,000 Japanese Americans were ordered to camps in California, Colorado, Idaho, Arizona, Wyoming, Utah, Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico and other sites.

