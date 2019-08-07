Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

MASS SHOOTINGS-TRUMP-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump wraps up visits to mass shooting sites WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has…

MASS SHOOTINGS-TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump wraps up visits to mass shooting sites

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has wrapped up his visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. He was greeted by protesters in both cities.

The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to El Paso, Texas, Wednesday afternoon after visiting the Dayton, Ohio, hospital where many of the victims of Sunday’s attack in that city were treated. For most of the day, the president was kept out of view of the reporters traveling with him.

Outside Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital, at least 200 protesters gathered, blaming Trump’s incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country and demanding action on gun control.

In El Paso, Trump’s motorcade passed protesters holding “Racist Go Home” signs.

MASS SHOOTINGS-RHETORIC AND HATE CRIME

Trump words linked to more hate crime? Some experts think so

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump often rails about an “invasion of illegals” at the border, words echoed in a screed the El Paso shooting suspect apparently posted that called the attack that killed 22 people his response to an “Hispanic invasion.”

Some extremism experts say data suggests a link between heated rhetoric from leaders and ensuing reports of hate crimes.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that after the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacist rally — when Trump cited “fine people on both sides” — reported hate crimes increased to the second-highest monthly tally in nearly a decade.

Another study found counties that hosted Trump rallies in 2016 saw a 226% increase in reported hate incidents over comparable counties that did not host such a rally.

BC-US-OHIO SHOOTING-SURVIVOR

Dad’s dying breath came in son’s arms after Ohio shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A survivor of the Ohio shooting is grappling with watching his father die in his arms during the gunman’s rampage.

Dion Green had planned an evening out with his family in downtown Dayton after a tough couple of months dealing with the aftermath of damaging tornadoes.

But their Saturday night out ended tragically.

Fifty-seven-year-old Derrick Fudge was the oldest of the nine people killed early Sunday morning by a shooting rampage the Ohio city’s Oregon entertainment district. The FBI and Dayton police are probing 24-year-old Connor Betts’ background and past to learn why he launched the attack that ended in his own death by police gunfire.

Green says he is in shock after his father’s death. He says every time he closes his eyes, he is haunted by his father’s final moments.

IMMIGRATION-FOOD PLANT RAIDS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mississippi immigration raids net 680 arrests

MORTON, Miss. (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say raids at seven food processing plants in Mississippi resulted in 680 arrests.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Matthew Albence told The Associated Press that the arrest count from Wednesday’s raids may make it the largest workplace sting in more than a decade and probably the largest ever for a single state.

Authorities say about 600 agents fanned out across the plants, surrounding the perimeters to prevent workers from fleeing. They targeted several companies.

The raids happened in small towns near Jackson with a workforce made up largely of Latino immigrants. The towns hit include Bay Springs, Carthage, Canton, Morton, Pelahatchie and Sebastapol.

9:45 a.m.

U.S. immigration officials have launched raids at several Mississippi food processing plants.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said Wednesday that search warrants were executed at seven locations across the state targeting several companies. They include the Morton plant of poultry producer Koch Foods Inc., which has no relation to Charles and David Koch. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the operation were not intended for publication.

The official says owners as well as employees are targeted in a federal criminal investigation.

The AP witnessed dozens of agents ready to process the workers inside a military facility in Flowood, Miss., with seven lines, one for each location.

Elliot Spagat contributed reporting from San Diego.

PUERTO RICO-GOVERNOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Vázquez sworn in as PR governor after ruling

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez has been sworn in as the island’s new governor, culminating weeks of political turmoil.

Vázquez took the oath of office early Wednesday evening at the Puerto Rican Supreme Court, which earlier in the day ruled that Pedro Pierluisi’s swearing in last week was unconstitutional.

The day’s events settle at least the dispute over who will lead the U.S. territory after its political establishment was knocked off balance by large protests.

But they were also expected to unleash a new wave of demonstrations because many Puerto Ricans have said they don’t want Vázquez as governor.

Former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was forced to resign by anger over corruption, mismanagement of funds and a leaked obscenity-laced chat.

Pierluisi was sworn in as governor Friday. But that was challenged in court by the Senate.

FEDEX-AMAZON

FedEx severs ties with Amazon

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx is severing ties with Amazon as the online retailer builds out its own delivery fleet and becomes more of a threat.

The decision by FedEx also illustrates how e-commerce has become universal as major retailers ramp up their online presence.

The announcement Wednesday that FedEx would no longer make ground deliveries for Amazon comes two months after the delivery company said it was terminating its air delivery contract with Amazon.

Amazon.com Inc. is building up its own fleet of air and ground transportation to cut its reliance on FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service.

At the same time, e-commerce has become a priority for retailers like Walmart and Target, meaning that FedEx can distance itself from Amazon.com without suffering the same competitive damage it might once have.

SERIAL KILLING TRIAL-THE LATEST

Latest: Defense says Kutcher testimony points to other man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for a man charged with killing two women in Southern California says actor Ashton Kutcher was a “star witness” in the case whose testimony helps point to a different suspect.

Attorney Daniel Nardoni tried to convince a jury in closing arguments Wednesday that other men may have been responsible for the stabbing deaths Michael Gargiulo is charged with.

Kutcher testified that he and Ashley Ellerin had planned to go out the night she was killed in 2001. He said he last spoke to Ellerin on the phone shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Nardoni said Ellerin’s apartment manager testified that he had a sexual relationship with Ellerin, and was with her when Kutcher called. Nardoni suggested that the man may have been angered by Kutcher’s call and became violent.

DOLPHINS-ROSS-TRUMP

Dolphins’ receiver, owner at odds on support of Trump

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is defending his support of longtime friend Donald Trump after being criticized about it by one of his players.

Receiver Kenny Stills’ comments Wednesday followed a report by the Washington Post that Ross plans to host a fundraiser for the president.

Stills tweeted a screen capture from Ross’ anti-racism RISE initiative’s website and wrote, “You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”

The mission statement says RISE “educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”

Ross’ fundraiser is scheduled for Friday at his home on Long Island, the Post said.

“I always have been an active participant in the democratic process,” Ross said in a statement.

PEOPLE-OPRAH WINFREY-TONI MORRISON

Oprah Winfrey praises her late friend and idol Toni Morrison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oprah Winfrey praised her late friend and idol, Toni Morrison, hailing the best-selling author’s “confidence and self-assuredness and nobility.”

Winfrey and Morrison knew each other for more than 20 years, dating back to when Winfrey was so determined to learn the author’s unlisted phone number that she called the local fire department. Winfrey said that when she started her book club in 1996, she was thinking of Morrison.

Winfrey recalled that when Morrison made her first appearance on “The Oprah Show,” she talked about raising her boys as a single mother and left many in the audience moved.

MASS SHOOTINGS-REPUBLICANS

McConnell, GOP Senate unlikely to act swiftly on guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is resisting pressure to bring senators back from recess to address gun violence.

Instead, the Republican leader is taking a more measured approach to consider the options. But that could very likely result in no legislation being passed, despite calls to “do something” in the aftermath of the nation’s back-to-back mass shootings.

President Donald Trump is privately calling senators and publicly pushing for an expansion of background checks on firearms purchases. But he is offering no details, and those ideas have little Republican support. In fact, the White House threatened to veto a House-passed background checks bill earlier this year.

After the shootings in Ohio and Texas that left 31 people dead, McConnell’s slow-walk is coming under criticism from those who want Congress to act.

