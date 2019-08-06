Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

MASS SHOOTINGS Authorities scour leads in mass shootings that left 31 dead EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities in two…

MASS SHOOTINGS

Authorities scour leads in mass shootings that left 31 dead

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities in two U.S. cities scoured leads in a pair of weekend mass shootings that killed 31, trying to piece together the motives that led two young men to unleash violence on innocent people in crowded public places. In El Paso, Texas, the death toll creeped upward Monday from the shooting two days earlier at a Walmart store, with two additional victims succumbing to injuries. In Dayton, Ohio, even more questions remained about what spurred the suspected shooter.

The back-to-back shootings hours apart and 1,300 miles (2,092 kilometers) away from each other quickly turned political, with Washington lining up along typical party contours in response. President Donald Trump cited mental illness and video games but steered away from talk of curbing sales of guns, including the military-style weapons believed to have been used in the attacks.

OHIO SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Family of Ohio shooter, sister release statement

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The family of the Ohio shooter and his sister who was among the nine killed has released a statement saying they are devastated, and cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.

The family offered “their most heartfelt prayers and condolences” to the victims killed by 24-year-old Connor Betts, who opened fire early Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district.

Twenty-two-year-old Megan Betts was killed by her brother. Officers fatally shot him less than 30 seconds into his rampage.

The FBI has opened an investigation into the shooting, citing Connor Betts’ interest in violent ideology.

The family thanked first responders for their swift action to minimize casualties, and requested privacy “in order to mourn the loss of their son and daughter and to process the horror of Sunday’s events.”

NKOREA LAUNCH

North Korea’s Kim: Rocket launcher test ‘adequate warning’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised a live-fire demonstration of newly-developed short-range ballistic missiles he said would send an “adequate warning” to the United States and South Korea over their joint military exercises.

The announcement by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two projectiles that were likely ballistic missiles into the sea.

Tuesday’s launches were the North’s fourth round of weapons tests in less than two weeks. Experts say the country’s testing activity could intensify if progress isn’t made on nuclear negotiations with Washington.

KCNA says two missiles launched from a western airfield flew cross-country and over the area surrounding capital Pyongyang before accurately hitting an island target off its eastern coast.

BC-THE RECKONING-MCCARRICK’S LETTERS

Ex-cardinal letters show signs of grooming victims for abuse

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Letters and postcards the former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick wrote to three men he allegedly sexually abused and harassed show how he groomed his victims, experts say.

Two abuse prevention experts reviewed the correspondence at the request of The Associated Press. They said McCarrick’s use of familiarity and boasts about his own power were ways he made the men feel special.

AP is publishing the correspondence ahead of the promised release of the Vatican’s own report into who knew what and when about McCarrick’s misconduct.

Pope Francis defrocked McCarrick in February. McCarrick denies the allegations.

FED INDEPENDENCE

Former Fed leaders defend Powell against Trump’s attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a strong rebuke to President Donald Trump, the four living former leaders of the Federal Reserve say that the head of the nation’s central bank should be able to free of political pressure and the threat of being removed or demoted.

The former chairs — Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen — argued in an opinion piece published Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal that history has proven that central banks deliver the best results for the economy when they act “independently of short-term political pressures.”

Current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has come under heavy attacks from Trump, who has repeatedly attacked Powell’s decisions and has reportedly explored the possibility of either firing Powell or demoting him as Fed chairman.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-FBI

Agent fired over anti-Trump text messages sues FBI, Justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran FBI agent who was fired over derogatory text messages about President Donald Trump has sued the FBI and Justice Department.

Peter Strzok (STRUCK) says in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that the FBI’s decision to fire him was “the result of unrelenting pressure” from Trump and his allies.

The suit also says the Justice Department violated Strzok’s privacy by disclosing hundreds of the text messages to reporters.

Strzok was a veteran counterintelligence agent who helped lead FBI investigations into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team after the texts were discovered, and was fired from the FBI last August.

Representatives of the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

MANSON MURDERS-50 YEARS

Manson prosecutor: Keep them all locked up forever

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Kay was a 27-year-old prosecutor fresh out of law school when he joined the legal team that would send Charles Manson and several of his murderous followers to prison.

It’s been 50 years this week since the Tate-LaBianca killings in Los Angeles stunned the nation and made Manson a criminal icon. Kay’s prosecutorial work led to death threats from Manson and others.

Kay says even though five decades have passed, he still looks over his shoulder to see who might be following him.

Manson died in 2017 but some of his followers are living. One, Leslie Van Houten, has been granted parole twice only to have California’s governor overturn it.

Kay put Van Houten behind bars and said she should never get out because the killings were so heinous.

REDSKINS-TV BETTING

Redskins to offer gambling-focused preseason telecast

The Washington Redskins will become the first NFL team to have a gambling-focused telecast of their games, offering cash prizes to viewers who correctly predict in-game outcomes during the preseason.

The telecasts on the regional cable network NBC Sports Washington will follow a formula established by the Redskins’ NBA neighbors, the Washington Wizards. The Wizards, however, offered the free-to-play contests during the regular season, while the Redskins will have them only during the four preseason games, when NBC Sports Washington has TV rights.

The network will continue to offer a traditional telecast on its main channel, while the gambling-focused telecast will air simultaneously on its secondary channel, NBC Sports Washington Plus. Damon Phillips, the network’s general manager, says Wizards games saw increased ratings and fan engagement when the in-game contests were available.

Phillips says starting the interactive telecasts now allows the network to be ready when legal online or mobile sports betting becomes available in its viewing area. The network could in theory accept real-time wagers on proposition bets offered during the telecast if it were to partner with a sportsbook operator. For now, the games are free to play and the network will give away $1,000 in cash to one winner per quarter of each game.

MEDIA-MASS SHOOTINGS

Changing the channel on the bad rerun of shooting coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — Revulsion over the weekend’s twin mass shootings and the nagging sense that it’s all an inconclusive rerun has frustrated the news media and those who rely upon it.

It’s also triggered the stirrings of a new debate over how such tragedies should be covered now that they are sadly commonplace.

A prominent Columbia University professor tweeted that “it’s time for journalists to take sides” on the issue. That would be going against years of tradition and isn’t as easy as it seems.

OVERDOSE ANTIDOTE

Boom in overdose-reversing drug is tied to fewer drug deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — Prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades.

The number of naloxone prescriptions dispensed by U.S. retail pharmacies doubled from 2017 to last year, to more than half a million. Health officials reported the numbers Tuesday.

The report looks at prescriptions from more than 50,000 retail pharmacies across the country. It did not look at naloxone distributed by community organizations or used by emergency responders.

The United States is in the midst of the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in its history. About 68,000 Americans died of overdoses last year, according to preliminary government statistics reported last month.

