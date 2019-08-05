Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-THE LATEST The Latest: UN chief calls for all people to counter hatred WASHINGTON (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio…

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: UN chief calls for all people to counter hatred

WASHINGTON (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for all people “to work together to counter violence rooted in hatred, racism, xenophobia and all forms of discrimination.”

The statement came from U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Monday.

Dujarric says the secretary-general “condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in El Paso, Texas” and “expresses his shock and outrage over the mass shooting only hours later in Dayton, Ohio.”

Guterres recently released a strategy and plan of action on hate speech that seeks to address the root causes and respond more effectively.

According to Dujarric, the secretary-general says hate speech must be condemned by “refusing to amplify it, countering it with the truth, and encouraging the perpetrators to change their behavior.”

TEXAS-MALL SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Discrepancies between US, Mexico victim lists

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, have identified the 22 people killed in the weekend mass shooting at a Walmart store, but there are some discrepancies between that list and one the Mexican government released.

El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said the discrepancies could be due to the difference between U.S. identifications, such as driver’s licenses, and Mexican official names.

Mexico’s foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, began releasing the names of Mexicans who died in the shooting on Sunday. He has said that eight of the 22 were citizens of Mexico.

There are various discrepancies between the two lists, including the nationalities of victims and the spelling of some names.

Most of the slain victims had Latino surnames.

Authorities are scrutinizing a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before the attack.

OHIO SHOOTING-GUNMAN

Classmates: Ohio shooter kept a ‘hit list’ and a ‘rape list’

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — High school classmates of the gunman who killed nine people Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, say he was suspended for compiling a hit list and a list of girls he wanted to sexually assault.

The accounts from two former classmates emerged after police said there was nothing in the background of 24-year-old Connor Betts that would have prevented him from purchasing the rifle used in the attack.

Both former classmates told The Associated Press that Betts was suspended after a hit list was found in a school bathroom. The former principal generally confirmed that account to the Dayton Daily News. The classmates spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern they might face harassment.

Another classmate, Brad Howard, said he knew Betts for 20 years and called him a nice kid.

VENEZUELA-EXECUTIVE ORDER

Trump freezes Venezuela gov’t assets in escalation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has frozen all Venezuelan government assets in a significant escalation of tensions with socialist leader Nicolás Maduro.

The ban on Americans doing business with Venezuela’s government takes effect immediately. An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday cited Maduro’s continued “usurpation” of power and human rights abuses by those loyal to him.

The order falls short of an outright trade embargo but represents the most crippling U.S. efforts to remove Maduro since the Trump administration recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader in January.

Previous sanctions have targeted Venezuela’s oil industry, the source of most of the country’s export revenue.

NORTH KOREA PROJECTILES

N. Korea fires projectiles twice into sea, S. Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice into the sea as it continues to ramp up weapons tests amid stalemated nuclear negotiations with the United States.

The launches on Tuesday came a day after the U.S. and South Korean militaries started scaled-down joint military exercises despite warnings from the North that the drills could derail fragile nuclear diplomacy.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the projectiles were launched from an area near the North’s western coast and flew cross-country before landing in waters off the country’s eastern coast.

It didn’t immediately say how far the projectiles flew. The North last week conducted two test-firings of what it described as a new rocket artillery system and conducted a short-range ballistic missile launch on July 25.

EXPLOSIVE-DEVICES

Judge sentences man who sent pipe bombs to Dems to 20 years

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida amateur body builder who admitted sending inoperative pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff sentenced Cesar Sayoc after he pleaded guilty to explosives charges for mailing 16 pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.

The one-time stripper and pizza delivery man from Aventura, Florida, apologized to his victims, saying he is “so very sorry for what I did.”

Sayoc says he never intended for the explosives to work when he mailed them to Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, actor Robert De Niro and several members of Congress.

TEXAS-MALL SHOOTING-ONLINE FORUM

Security cut off for ‘cesspool of hate’ 8chan forum

NEW YORK (AP) — An online message board accused of hosting extremist content was temporarily inaccessible after its cybersecurity provider cut off support following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

The 8chan site returned an error message Monday after midnight California time, when Cloudflare Inc. said it was withdrawing support for what it called a “cesspool of hate.”

Police are investigating commentary posted on 8chan that is believed to have been written by the suspect in a shooting Saturday that killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas.

Lack of security support would leave 8chan open to online attacks that might block access to the site. Its operators said on Twitter that there might be “some downtime” for 24 to 48 hours while they looked for a solution.

GANNETT-GATEHOUSE-COMBINATION

Newspaper chain GateHouse buying Gannett, USA Today owner

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the country’s largest newspaper companies have agreed to combine in the latest media deal driven by the industry’s struggles with a decline of printed editions.

GateHouse Media, a chain backed by an investment firm, is buying USA Today owner Gannett Co. for $12.06 a share in cash and stock, or about $1.4 billion. The combined company would have more than 260 daily papers in the U.S. along with more than 300 weeklies.

The companies said Monday that the deal will cut up to $300 million in costs annually and help speed up a digital transformation.

Newspaper consolidation has picked up as local papers find it hard to grow digital businesses and replace declines in print ads and circulation. Hundreds of papers have closed, and newsrooms have slashed jobs.

OBIT-SAOIRSE KENNEDY HILL

Family, friends pay final respects to RFK’s granddaughter

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Family and friends have filled a Cape Cod church to pay their final respects to Saoirse (SIR’-shuh) Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

A funeral Mass is being held Monday at Our Lady of Victory Church in the village of Centerville, not far from the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port. A private burial service will follow.

Hill, who was scheduled to start her senior year at Boston College, was found unresponsive at a home in the compound on Thursday. She was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of death remains under investigation. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma, and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.

CHINA-US MISSILES

China vows countermeasures if US deploys missiles in Asia

BEIJING (AP) — China says it “will not stand idly by” and will take countermeasures if U.S. deploys intermediate-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chief Chinese arms control official Fu Cong also Tuesday warned neighboring countries not to allow the U.S. to deploy such weapons on their territory.

President Donald Trump’s administration has withdrawn from a Cold War-era arms control treaty with Russia. And over the weekend, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during security meetings in Asia that he wanted to deploy midrange conventional missiles in the Asia-Pacific within months.

Australia’s defense minister has said that country will not be a base for the missiles.

Fu said China had no intention of entering a trilateral arms control deal with the U S. and Russia but would remain engaged in disarmament discussions.

