Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-TEXAS-MALL-SHOOTING-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Police at Texas home associated with suspect

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have blocked streets near a home associated with the El Paso shooting suspect.

More than a dozen members of law enforcement could be seen outside the residence Saturday evening in Allen, including agents from the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A woman answered the door at the gray stone house after a group of officers knocked. They appeared to speak with her briefly and then she closed the door. A short time later, the door reopened and officers entered.

Allen, located 20 miles north of Dallas, is an affluent community of about 100,000.

Alice Baland, who lives four houses down, said a retired couple lives at the home associated with the suspect. She described them as sweet people who regularly attend church.

Two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified the suspect taken into custody as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius.

Officials say 20 people were killed and another 26 injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in El Paso.

CALIFORNIA CLIFF COLLAPSE-THE LATEST

Latest: 3 family members killed in California cliff collapse

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and relatives say three beachgoers killed when a Southern California sea cliff collapsed on them were members of a family.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner says 35-year-old Anne Clave and her mother, 65-year-old Julie Davis, died at hospitals after the cliff collapse Friday. A family email obtained Saturday by KNSD-TV identified the third victim as Elizabeth Cox, Clave’s aunt.

The email says the victims were part of a family gathering at Grandview Beach celebrating Cox’s surviving breast cancer.

Two other people were hurt when tons of sandstone came tumbling down.

Officials on Saturday reopened much of the beach.

TRUMP-CUMMINGS

Cummings urges Trump to ‘come to Baltimore’

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings is inviting President Donald Trump and other Americans to Baltimore, taking the high road after a barrage of presidential tweets disparaging the black-majority city and its long-serving Democratic congressman.

Cummings made his first public remarks after days of Trump’s name-calling and criticism during the opening of a neighborhood park on Saturday. He called Baltimore “a great community.”

At 68, and using a walker, the congressman said he doesn’t have time for those who criticize the city where he grew up. He wants to hear from people willing to help make the community better. The park was built on a formerly vacant lot often filled with trash.

Cummings said, “Come to Baltimore, and you will be welcome.”

Trump in a tweet called the city a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

IMPEACHMENT-TOWN HALLS

Impeachment summer? August town halls may decide next steps

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a town hall in New Jersey, freshman Democratic Rep. Andy Kim came face to face with impeachment fervor. “Do your job!” shouted one voter.

Several states away, a woman held up a copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and told Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin she hoped she would put the House “over the top to start an impeachment inquiry.”

And in Virginia, newcomer Rep. Abigail Spanberger encountered voters with questions, if not resolve, about impeaching President Donald Trump.

None of the lawmakers support impeachment. But these freshman lawmakers, and others like them, will likely decide when, if ever, House Democrats start formal impeachment efforts.

With half the House Democrats now in favor of beginning an inquiry, the pressure will only mount on the holdouts during the August recess.

IMMIGRATION COURT-FAMILIES

Swamped immigration courts manage to fast-track family cases

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rosita Lopez said armed gang members demanded money from her and her partner at their small grocery store on the Guatemalan coast and threatened to kill them when they couldn’t pay. When her partner was shot soon afterward, they sold everything and fled north.

Lopez was eight months pregnant when the couple arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border last year with their 1-year-old daughter. Just over a year later, an immigration judge in Los Angeles heard her case, denied her asylum and ordered her deported.

“I’m afraid of going back there,” she told the judge.

The decision for 20-year-old Lopez — who now has an American-born baby — was swift in an immigration court system so backlogged with cases that asylum seekers often wait years for a hearing, let alone a ruling on whether they can stay in the country.

But her case is one of 56,000 in a Trump administration pilot program in 10 cities from Baltimore to Los Angeles aimed at fast-tracking court hearings to discourage migrants from making the journey to seek refuge in the United States. The administration selected family cases in those cities from the past 10 months.

Immigration lawyers who often complain it takes too long to get a court date said the new timetable is too fast to prepare their clients to testify and get documents from foreign countries to bolster their claims.

“The families that are all ready to go and desperate, ready with counsel, have survived multiple atrocities can’t seem to get before the judge, and others who seem to need time to get their cases together, they’re pushing through without due process,” said Judy London, directing attorney of the immigrant rights’ project at Public Counsel, a pro bono law firm in Los Angeles.

The program is one way the Trump administration is seeking to curtail the arrival of tens of thousands of Central American families each month on the U.S.-Mexico border, many seeking asylum. Federal courts have blocked several efforts to limit asylum for the families, including rules that would prevent most migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they passed through another country first .

Speeding up court hearings aims to prevent migrant families from setting down roots while they wait to find out whether they qualify for asylum.

Immigrants can get permits to work legally in the United States once their asylum applications are pending before a judge for six months, which many with fast-tracked cases won’t get to do, lawyers said.

The goal is to “disincentivize families — where an overwhelming majority of cases don’t qualify for relief, but instead end with removal orders — from making the treacherous journey to the United States,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement.

Immigration courts aim to complete the fast-tracked cases within a year, James McHenry III, director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review, wrote in a November memo.

From September to June, the Department of Homeland Security tracked 56,000 cases it wants heard more quickly, according to data from the office, which runs immigration courts. Most cases are pending, but about one in five of those immigrants failed to show up for a hearing and was ordered deported, the data shows.

That was more common in some places. Only 4% of immigrants on the so-called family unit docket in San Francisco didn’t show up for court and got deportation orders, compared with a third of immigrants on that docket in Atlanta, the data shows.

A recent immigration enforcement operation announced by President Donald Trump aimed to track down and arrest families facing such deportation orders. While agents targeted about 2,100 people, they arrested about three dozen.

The families’ cases are moving much quicker than usual through immigration courts, which have nearly 900,000 cases that have been pending for an average of two years, according to data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.

Immigrant advocates have long complained the backlog prevents asylum seekers from starting their lives in the U.S. and bringing family to join them.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the immigration courts could hear the fast-tracked cases so quickly. But the U.S. has hired more immigration judges in recent years to try to reduce the backlog.

In Los Angeles, some immigration judges who used to hear cases of immigrants held in now-shuttered detention facilities are assigned to family cases.

At a recent hearing, Judge Tara Naselow-Nahas gave families filing asylum claims three months until their final court dates.

At another, Judge Frank Travieso urged immigrants appearing for the first time to find an attorney for their next court date in a month. He went over the parents’ names and addresses and those of their children squirming beside them — a smiling 7-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl with a red hair bow, and half a dozen others.

He then reviewed the rest of his 46-case calendar. A few families who didn’t receive a hearing notice were sent another. Fourteen people who didn’t attend court — half of them children — were ordered deported.

Bernal Ojeda, an immigration attorney who represented Lopez, said he doesn’t know if more time would have helped her case. Lopez presented photos of her partner’s gunshot wounds, and the judge questioned why he didn’t tell Guatemalan authorities about the gang.

Ojeda said Lopez won’t appeal and will return to Guatemala, where her partner was already deported, and resettle far from the town where they were threatened.

Asylum seekers who appeal wind up staying much longer while their cases are reviewed. But the timeline means little to those seeking protection in the U.S., said Joshua Greer, an immigration attorney in Los Angeles.

“They’re not looking at how long was it between the first hearing and the pleadings and the individual hearing,” Greer said. “Their question is detained, or not detained, and sent back or not sent back — and that’s it.”

RUSSIA-PROTEST-THE LATEST

The Latest: Arrests at unsanctioned Moscow protest up to 600

MOSCOW (AP) — An arrest monitoring group and the Russian Interior Ministry say Moscow police have detained 600 protesters at an unsanctioned protest of some independent and opposition candidates being kept off the ballot for a city council election.

The OVD-Info group had reported at least 311 arrests on Saturday evening before doubling the number to 600 in the evening. A previous demonstration over the candidates’ exclusion a week ago resulted in nearly 1,400 arrests.

Demonstrators were planning to hold a march along the Boulevard Ring, which skirts central Moscow and is a popular place for pedestrians. Police gave repeated warnings that officers would take active measures to stop them.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hong Kong protesters surround police station

HONG KONG (AP) — Residents and protesters in Hong Kong have surrounded another police station after they were cleared from an area near one that they vandalized earlier in the night.

Some residents of neighborhoods impacted by the demonstrations Saturday have banded together with pro-democracy protesters in an effort to push riot police out.

In two other protest sites, crowds dispersed following lengthy standoffs with police and multiple rounds of tear gas.

Some protesters in black outfits used sling shots to hurl what appeared to be rocks at the police. Others set cardboard on fire to form a burning barricade.

A pro-democracy rally Saturday devolved after many protesters kept on marching when they reached the police-approved end point.

Hong Kong has been the scene of mass demonstrations for more than a month as residents call for greater democratic freedoms and an inquiry into police tactics.

ELECTION 2020-NEVADA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Harris says health care plans should cover all

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sen. Kamala Harris says “no Democrat” should be on the debate stage without a “health care plan that covers everybody.”

The California senator’s remark is likely aimed at former Vice President Joe Biden, who says his health care plan would cover 97 percent of people. The two have sparred over their different health care plans.

Harris’s remarks came at a union forum for Democratic presidential contenders in Las Vegas.

Harris has introduced a version of “Medicare for All” that would phase in over 10 years and would allow closely regulated private plans. She says she developed he plan in part by talking to union workers who have fought hard for their health plans.

She says by phasing her plan in over 10 years union workers would get two bargaining cycles to make changes.

SWEDEN-RAPPER

Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky is back in the United States as the verdict in a Swedish assault case against him and two other Americans looms, Los Angeles television stations report.

Local stations report the American artist was among a group of people shown emerging from a private airplane at Los Angeles International Airport in footage broadcast late Friday night. A private jet carrying the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, left Stockholm Arlanda Airport on Friday.

The Stockholm District Court released A$AP Rocky, David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel until Aug. 14, when a verdict is expected. They’re accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30, outside a fast-food restaurant in Stockholm.

The rapper pleaded not guilty, saying he acted in self-defense. He’d been jailed since his July 3 arrest.

