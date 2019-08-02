Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE DIRECTOR-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump’s intelligence director pick withdraws WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick for national intelligence…

TRUMP-INTELLIGENCE DIRECTOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump’s intelligence director pick withdraws

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick for national intelligence director, Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, has withdrawn from consideration after just five days of growing questions about his experience and qualifications.

Democrats had openly dismissed the Republican congressman as an unqualified partisan and Republicans offered only lukewarm and tentative expressions of support.

The announcement leaves the intelligence community without a permanent, Senate-confirmed leader at a time when the U.S. government is grappling with North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, the prospect of war with Iran and the anticipated efforts of Russia or other foreign governments to interference in the American political system.

Trump says Ratcliffe decided to stay in Congress so as to avoid “months of slander and libel.”

POLICE CHOKEHOLD DEATH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Officer’s lawyer: He’ll fight to keep his job

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the officer accused of using a chokehold in the death of Eric Garner says his client is disappointed an administrative judge recommended his firing.

But the lawyer says he remains “cautiously optimistic” the officer ultimately won’t be dismissed.

Attorney Stuart London said Friday that Officer Daniel Pantaleo did nothing wrong and plans to keep fighting for his job.

Pantaleo was suspended Friday pending a final decision by Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

London and police union leader Patrick Lynch urged O’Neill to stand up for Pantaleo, saying officers otherwise won’t feel they can do their jobs without losing them.

London says he’ll appeal to a court if Pantaleo is fired.

Garner’s dying pleas of “I can’t breathe” in 2014 became a rallying cry against police brutality.

TRUMP-CUMMINGS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says he didn’t intend ‘wise guy tweet’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he was not intending to send a “wise guy tweet” when he chimed in Friday on the attempted robbery at the house of Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The president had tweeted: “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Trump tells reporters he was just repeating what he had heard on the news.

Some people didn’t take it that way. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted, “This is so unnecessary.”

The break-in came hours before Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings, calling his majority-black district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

NKOREA LAUNCH

North Korea confirms another test of rocket launcher system

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance the country’s ability to strike targets in South Korea and U.S. military bases there.

The report by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Saturday came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea firing projectiles twice into sea off its eastern coast in its third round of weapons tests in just over a week.

North Korea has said Kim supervised the first test of the same rocket artillery system on Wednesday.

Experts say North Korea’s weapons displays could intensify in coming months if progress isn’t made on the nuclear negotiations with the United States.

PUERTO RICO-GOVERNOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: PRico Senate leader lambastes departing governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The president of Puerto Rico’s Senate has criticized departing Gov. Ricardo Rosselló for naming former congressional representative Pedro Pierluisi as the next governor and seems to be hinting that he will fight the succession plan.

Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz is a member of Rosselló’s own party but is also seen as a possible future governor.

Schatz says Rosselló “did not respect the demands of the people” and “in fact, he mocked them,” referring to leaked chats in which the governor made disparaging remarks about many Puerto Ricans. The leak touched off widespread street protests that drove Rosselló to announce he would resign as of Friday.

The Senate leader said that order and morals will prevail and “no one should lose faith.”

SWEDEN-RAPPER-THE LATEST

The Latest: A$AP Rocky: Detention was “humbling” experience

STOCKHOLM (AP) — American rapper A$AP Rocky says in comments posted on his Instagram account that his month-long detainment in Sweden has been “a very difficult and humbling experience.”

A Swedish court ruled Friday that the rapper and two other U.S. suspects in an assault trial can be freed until the verdict in their case is announced on Aug. 14.

The 30-year-old artist wrote “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks. I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you.”

According to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the rapper plans to leave Sweden on Friday evening on a private plane for the U.S.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused together with Daniel Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel of beating a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30.

AMAZON-THEFT RING

FBI: Delivery drivers involved in Amazon theft ring

SEATTLE (AP) — The FBI says it’s awaiting records from Amazon to help determine the extent of a theft ring that sold millions of dollars’ worth of stolen goods using the online giant.

A search warrant affidavit unsealed in Seattle says two contract Amazon delivery drivers were involved. Investigators said storefront businesses posing as pawn shops bought the goods from shoplifters and then resold them online.

The FBI said in the past six years the ringleader had received at least $10 million selling items on Amazon. A police detective last summer started investigating after noticing that a driver had dozens of pawn shop transactions.

No charges have yet been filed though investigators have raided the pawn shops and the home of the man identified as the ringleader.

TRUMP-TARIFFS

China threatens countermeasures if Trump hikes tariffs

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has threatened unspecified “necessary countermeasures” if Trump’s planned tariff hike goes ahead.

The Commerce Ministry said Trump’s announcement is a violation of his agreement with President Xi Jinping in June to revive negotiations aimed at ending their fight over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology ambitions.

The ministry said if the U.S. measures took effect, “China will have to take necessary countermeasures to resolutely defend its core interests.”

The statement issued Friday continued, “All the consequences will be borne by the United States.”

Trump said Thursday he will impose 10% tariffs Sept. 1 on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn’t already taxed.

The president earlier imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese products. Beijing retaliated by raising import duties on $110 billion of U.S. goods.

OPIOID LAWSUIT-MASSACHUSETTS

Protest planned outside court during Purdue Pharma hearing

BOSTON (AP) — Activists are rallying outside a Boston courthouse as a judge hears arguments in Massachusetts’ lawsuit against Purdue Pharma over its role in the national drug epidemic.

Organizers of Friday’s protest say they want to continue to put pressure on the Connecticut company and the wealthy Sackler family that owns it. They also want to make sure any money recovered from opioid makers is spent on treatment and recovery programs.

Purdue Pharma will argue in Suffolk Superior Court that Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey’s lawsuit distorts facts, makes oversimplified claims and should be dismissed. Healey accuses the company of falsely claiming its painkiller OxyContin had low risk for addiction.

Massachusetts is among hundreds of local governments suing drug companies over the epidemic that’s claimed more than 700,000 lives since 1999.

AP-US-CALIFORNIA-FESTIVAL-SHOOTING-THE-LATEST

Latest: Chief: Officers shot suspect before he killed self

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee says it appears the gunman in the deadly garlic festival shooting was struck by police officers’ bullets and knocked to the ground before he shot himself.

Smithee told reporters at a news conference Friday he was “surprised” by the coroner’s finding that Santino William Legan had died by suicide.

Legan opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday, killing three. More than a dozen people were injured. Authorities have not determined his motive.

Smithee says Legan was hit by bullets fired from three officers, who responded to the shooting within a minute, but they did not fire the fatal shot.

