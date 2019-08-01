Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-TARIFFS-THE LATEST The Latest: UN chief worried about US-China tensions WASHINGTON (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he’s worried…

The Latest: UN chief worried about US-China tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he’s worried about tensions between the world’s two largest global economies — the United States and China.

The U.N. chief told reporters Thursday: “We need to learn the lessons of the Cold War and avoid a new one.”

“Looking into the not so distant future,” Guterres said, “I see the possibility of the emergence of two competing blocs —- each with their own dominant currency, trade and financial rules, their own internet and artificial intelligence strategy, and their own contradictory geopolitical and military views.”

The secretary-general said there is still time to avoid this scenario, reiterating that “with leadership committed to strategic cooperation and to managing competing interests, we can steer the world onto a safer path.”

Guterres spoke shortly before Trump’s tweet on tariffs against China.

The Latest: Trump tears into Democrats at raucous rally

CINCINNATI (AP) — President Donald Trump has used a revved-up rally in Cincinnati to tear into the Democrats he has been elevating as his new political foils.

But the president mostly avoided the racial controversy that has dominated recent weeks as he basked in front of the raucous crowd for nearly 90 minutes on Thursday, unleashing broadside after broadside on his political foes.

Trump had faced widespread criticism for not doing more to stop the chants of “Send her back” about Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar at a rally last month. He seemed to want to avoid further furor, urging his supporters ahead of the rally to avoid the chant and largely sticking to a greatest hits performance.

But while he did not mention Omar or her three colleagues by name at his Ohio gathering, the target of his attacks was unmistakable.

The Latest: S. Korea, Japan ministers trade barbs at ASEAN

TOKYO (AP) — South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has slammed Tokyo’s “unilateral and arbitrary” decision to remove South Korea from a “whitelist” of countries with preferential trade status, but her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono says the move was legitimate.

The two ministers traded barbs Friday at an annual meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Bangkok.

Kang said South Korea is “gravely concerned” by Japan’s move that is challenging the region’s goal of expanding free flow of trade and commerce.

Kono said maintaining effective export control over sensitive goods and technology from a security perspective was Japan’s right and that it complied with free trade rules. He also said South Korea would still enjoy preferred status on par with ASEAN nations.

Boris Johnson’s party suffers defeat in UK special election

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing Conservative Party has a lost a special election, leaving it with a wafer-thin working majority in Parliament of just one vote.

Jane Dodds of the opposition Liberal Democrats won the Brecon and Radnorshire constituency in Wales with 43% of the vote. Conservative Chris Davies, who was fighting to retain the seat after being ejected for expenses fraud, got 39%.

The pro-EU Liberal Democrats have seen their support surge across Britain as Brexit looms.

The result, announced early Friday, makes it harder for Johnson’s government to pass laws and win votes, with Brexit less than three months away.

Johnson says Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal. But Parliament is likely to try to thwart his plans.

Saudi changes allow women to travel without male consent

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has issued new laws that grant women greater freedoms by allowing any citizen to apply for a passport and travel freely, ending a long-standing and controversial guardianship policy that had required male consent for a woman to travel or carry a passport.

The changes approved by King Salman and his Cabinet allow any person 21 and older to travel abroad without prior consent and any citizen to apply for a Saudi passport on their own.

The decrees were published early Friday in the kingdom’s official weekly gazette.

Other changes issued in the decrees allow women to register a marriage, divorce or child’s birth and to be issued official family documents.

The changes were widely celebrated by Saudis on Twitter, but also drew criticism from some conservatives.

South Korea: North Korea launched projectiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectiles twice into the Sea of Japan in its third weapons tests in just over a week.

The Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday said the launches were conducted from an eastern coastal area but did not immediately confirm how many projectiles were fired or how far they flew.

The North also conducted fired short-range ballistic missiles last Thursday and conducted what it described as a test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system on Wednesday.

Experts say the North is demonstrating its frustration over planned U.S.-South Korea military exercises and stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States and that its weapons tests could intensify if negotiations do not proceed rapidly over the next few months.

The Latest: Budget, debt deal clears Senate, heads to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan budget and debt deal has passed the Senate and is heading to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.

Thursday’s vote addresses a worrisome set of Washington deadlines as Trump’s allies and adversaries set aside ideology in exchange for relative fiscal peace and stability.

The measure would permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all its bills and would set an overall $1.37 trillion limit on agency budgets approved by Congress annually. It also would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October and automatic spending cuts.

But a tea party senator, Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, says the legislation really is a spectacular failure because it will add hundreds of billions of dollars to the country’s spiraling debt.

Puerto Rico’s divided ruling party deciding on new governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governing party is in full-blown crisis as the nominee to succeed departing Gov. Ricardo Rosselló heads to a disputed and uncertain confirmation vote in the U.S. territory’s legislature.

Rosselló is leaving Friday in the face of massive public protest and has nominated veteran politician Pedro Pierluisi to succeed him.

Pierluisi is a former representative to the U.S. Congress seen by most ordinary Puerto Ricans as a conciliatory, relatively uncontroversial figure. He would succeed Rosselló if he’s confirmed by the territorial House and Senate as secretary of state, the next in line to become governor.

Pierluisi’s main obstacle appears to be Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who has said he won’t vote for Rosselló’s nominee and wants to be governor himself.

Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Saoirse Hill, dies at 22

HYANNIS PORT, Mass. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Saoirse (SUR’-shuh) Kennedy Hill, has died at 22.

The Kennedy family released a statement on Thursday night, following reports of a death at the family’s compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. The statement was issued by Brian Wright O’Connor, a spokesman for former congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II.

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill, who was one of four falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.

The statement says Saoirse Hill was passionate about human rights and women’s empowerment and that she worked with indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico.

The statement quoted her 91-year-old grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, as saying “the world is a little less beautiful today.”

Further details weren’t released.

The Latest: Jury tells Katy Perry, others to pay $2.78M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has found that Katy Perry, her collaborators and her record label must pay $2.78 million because the pop star’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” copied a Christian rap song.

The jury awarded the money Thursday to Marcus Gray and his two co-writers on the 2009 song “Joyful Noise.”

Perry herself was hit for just over $550,000, with Capitol Records responsible for the vast majority of the money.

It was an underdog victory for Gray, a relatively obscure artist once known as Flame. His 5-year-old lawsuit survived constant court challenges and a trial against top-flight attorneys for Perry and the five other music-industry heavyweights who wrote the song.

Jurors had already decided that “Dark Horse” copied “Joyful Noise” and then were tasked with finding how much the defendants owed.

