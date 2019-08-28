OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State attorneys general and lawyers representing local…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments say they are in active negotiations with Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, as they attempt to reach a landmark settlement over the nation’s opioid crisis.

The privately held company has offered to settle for $10 billion to $12 billion, according to an NBC News report Tuesday.

Purdue has been cast by attorneys and addiction experts as a main villain in the crisis for producing a blockbuster drug while understating its addiction risk.

News of the negotiations comes about two months before the first federal trial over the toll of opioids is scheduled to start in Cleveland.

In a statement, Purdue said it sees “little good” coming from years of lawsuits and appeals, and is actively working toward a resolution.

TRUMP-BANK SUBPOENAS

Deutsche Bank has tax returns sought in Congressional probe

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s longtime bank says it has tax records Congress is seeking in its investigation of the president’s finances.

Deutsche Bank revealed in court papers Tuesday that it has tax returns responsive to a subpoena sent this year in which Congress asked the bank for a host of documents related to Trump and his family.

Trump has sued to block two House committees from getting the records.

A federal appeals court had ordered Deutsche Bank to say whether or not Trump’s tax returns were in its possession.

Initially, the bank wouldn’t tell the judges. And in a court filing Tuesday, it blacked out the name of the person or people whose tax records it had, citing privacy rules.

Messages were left with a Deutsche Bank attorney seeking comment.

ELECTION 2019-MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hood says Reeves relies on ‘labels,’ not issues

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jim Hood says he will focus on issues going into the November general election. But he says he thinks newly elected Republican nominee Tate Reeves will just “throw around labels.”

Hood is the four-term attorney general. He spoke Tuesday after two-term lieutenant governor Reeves defeated retired Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. in a Republican primary runoff. Hood won the Democratic nomination three weeks ago.

A Constitution Party candidate and an independent also will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Mississippi law limits Republican Gov. Phil Bryant to two terms, and he is supporting Reeves.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Women speak out against Epstein in court

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a dozen women who call themselves survivors have spoken out in court about sexual abuse they say they’ve suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein.

The emotional two-and-a-half-hour testimony Tuesday came weeks after the 66-year-old financier killed himself in a New York jail cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

The extraordinary court hearing was called by the judge presiding over Epstein’s trial. He set the hearing after prosecutors asked that he scrap charges against Epstein since the defendant is dead.

Many of the women said this was the closest they’d come to getting their day in court.

Most remained composed but several cried as they described falling into Epstein’s web.

His death left some of them angry, others sad and one of them described her relief that he was gone and could abuse no others.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN

Biden: Racism in US is institutional, ‘white man’s problem’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says racism in America is institutional and it is a “white man’s problem visited on people of color.” He argues that the solution is to vote out President Donald Trump and shame the racists he has emboldened.

The former vice president said in an interview Tuesday with a small group of reporters that a president’s words matter and can “appeal to the worst damn instincts of human nature” just as they can move markets to take a nation into war.

He adds that while he would “preferably” select a woman or person or color as his running mate, he is ultimately looking for someone who is “simpatico with what I stand for and what I want to get done.”

JAPAN-SKOREA

Japan’s move to lower South Korea trade status takes effect

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s downgrading of South Korea’s trade status has taken effect, a decision that already set off reaction and hurt bilateral relations.

As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Japanese manufacturers must apply for approval for each technology-related contract for South Korean export, such as fluorinated polyimides used for displays. South Korea’s previous status as a preferential trade partner meant simpler checks on exports.

Since Japan announced the decision, South Korea decided to similarly downgrade Tokyo’s trade status, which will take effect next month. Seoul has also canceled a deal to share military intelligence with Japan.

South Korea has accused Japan of weaponizing trade because of a separate dispute linked to Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Japan denies retaliating and says wartime compensation issues were already settled.

AP-TEN-US-OPEN-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Stephens calls Puig’s comments ‘inappropriate’

NEW YORK (AP) — Sloane Stephens says it’s “a little inappropriate” that Monica Puig complained to reporters about the coaching switch affecting both players.

Rio Olympics gold medalist Puig said she was bothered by the way she found out that Kamau Murray was leaving her to return to working with Stephens ahead of the U.S. Open.

Puig said she heard the news secondhand from someone other than Murray himself and via social media.

Asked about the situation after her first-round loss, Stephens said: “I don’t think that you should tell anything but the truth. I’ve seen some of the things that were said. I think that grown-ups do grown-up things. We should leave it in the past and we should move on.”

Added Stephens: “If she has a problem, then she should approach me. It’s not like I don’t see her all the time. Yeah, to go to you guys and say everything that has been said, I think, is a little inappropriate.”

MISSISSIPPI ABUSE DEALS

In Mississippi Delta, Catholic abuse cases settled on cheap

GREENWOOD, Mississippi (AP) — A famed Catholic religious order recently settled two sex abuse cases by secretly paying two black Mississippi men $15,000 each and requiring them to keep silent about their claims.

The payments are far less than what other sex abuse survivors have typically received since the American Catholic Church’s abuse scandal erupted in 2002, including a 2018 settlement in which the St. Paul-Minneapolis archdiocese paid an average of nearly $500,000 each to clergy abuse survivors.

An official with the Franciscan order denies the men’s race or poverty had anything to do with the size of the settlements.

“We’ve hurt them tremendously and no amount of money would ever account for what happened to them,” said the Rev. James G. Gannon, the leader of a Wisconsin-based group of Franciscan Friars.

BP-ALASKA

BP sheds Alaska assets, sells to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6B

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — BP is selling all its operations in Alaska, including its interests in both the Prudhoe Bay oil field and the trans-Alaska pipeline.

Company officials announced in a release Tuesday that it is selling to Hilcorp Alaska for $5.6 billion.

BP has been a major force in Alaska on the North Slope for over 50 years.

But BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said the company has other opportunities, both in the U.S. and around the world, that are more competitive and better aligned with the company’s long-term strategy. It’s also fits BP’s plan to divest $10 billion in assets by 2020.

Under terms of the agreement, BP will pay $4 billion in the near-term and $1.6 billion later. The purchase is subject to state and federal approval.

BRAZIL-AMAZON FIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brazil leader criticizes indigenous reserves

JACUNDA NATIONAL FOREST, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is criticizing his country’s indigenous protection policies, which he says are used by outside forces to limit Brazil’s economy and give excessive amounts of land to tribes.

Bolsonaro met Tuesday with governors of states in the Amazon region to discuss the fires in the region and listened to them complaining about indigenous reserves, saying they impede development.

Bolsonaro said that “many reserves are located strategically” and said “someone arranged this.”

He didn’t specify what outside forces might be involved.

The president said that indigenous peoples “don’t speak our language, but they have managed to get 14% of our national territory” and he added, “One of the intentions of this is to impair us.”

Bolsonaro has repeatedly pushed for opening more indigenous lands for agriculture and mining, saying it would benefit the people living there.

