The Latest: WH says no secret first lady-Kim Jong Un meeting

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — No, first lady Melania Trump hasn’t had any secret meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The White House is clarifying comments made by President Donald Trump during a news conference in France. He had said “the first lady has gotten to know” Kim and likely agrees he’s “a man with a country that has tremendous potential.”

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says in a statement from aboard Air Force One that the president “confides in his wife on many issues including the detailed elements of his strong relationship with Chairman Kim — and while the First Lady hasn’t met him, the President feels like she’s gotten to know him too.”

Trump has said he’ll likely meet with Kim again to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

The Latest: Macron calls Amazon an issue for whole planet

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the Amazon, while mostly Brazilian, is a world issue and that his message to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro is “we cannot allow you to destroy everything.”

Amid tensions with Bolsonaro over his handling of fires in the Amazon and his pursuit of economic growth at the expense of the forest, Macron said: “We respect your sovereignty. It’s your country.”

But he also called the Amazon “the lungs of the planet” and said: “The Amazon forest is a subject for the whole planet. We can help you reforest. We can find the means for your economic development that respects the natural balance. But we cannot allow you to destroy everything.”

Speaking on French TV after hosting a G-7 summit, Macron also acknowledged that Europe, by importing soya from Brazil, is not entirely without blame for the agricultural pressure on the rainforest, saying: “We are partly complicit.”

Trump’s inconsistent messages on China trade heighten risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are going up. Wait, President Donald Trump says he’s having second thoughts. No, no, Trump may actually raise tariffs even higher. He’s also demanding that U.S. companies leave China. Well, maybe not.

Trump and his administration have been sending mixed signals about the trade dispute with China.

That’s confusing Chinese officials. And it could leave American businesses paralyzed by uncertainty.

States sue over rollback of child immigrant protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nineteen states are suing over the Trump administration’s effort to alter a federal agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday the rule change puts children at risk. He’s leading the lawsuit alongside Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

A decades-old agreement known as the Flores settlement says immigrant children must be kept in the least restrictive setting and generally shouldn’t spend more than 20 days in detention. The Trump administration says it plans its own set of regulations that would allow longer detention of immigrant families.

A judge must OK the proposed changes in order to end the Flores agreement.

California also seeks to halt a Trump administration proposal that could deny green cards to immigrants using public benefits.

The Latest: Federer wins, stays perfect in US Open 1st round

NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer bounced back from a shaky start to keep a perfect record.

The five-time champion improved to 19-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open by beating Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the last match to finish.

There were plenty of jokes in Flushing Meadows about Federer facing an opponent whose name sounded so close to longtime rival Rafael Nadal’s, but Federer wasn’t laughing when the 190th-ranked qualifier from India took the first set.

But Federer soon took control to avoid losing in the first round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2003 French Open.

The Latest: MTV VMAs, in Jersey for the 1st time, flaunt it

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — If viewers didn’t know the MTV VMAs were being held in Newark, New Jersey for the first time, the performers and presenters and the host Sebastian Maniscalco made sure to remind everyone at least every 10 minutes.

From New Jersey Devils hockey player P.K. Subban to the actors from “The Sopranos,” the Jersey references were overwhelming and tired, like Maniscalo’s joke that Bruce Springsteen was the Garden State’s only social media influencer.

But the show finally got beyond the cliches at the end of the show by recognizing the rap community that came out of Jersey with a medley of songs by Redman, Fetty Wap, Wyclef Jean, Naughty by Nature and Queen Latifah.

The Latest: Oklahoma judge finds J&J fueled opioid crisis

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state’s opioid drug crisis, ordering the consumer products giant to pay $572 million to help address the problem.

Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman issued the decision Monday in the nation’s first state trial against the companies accused of contributing to the widespread use of the highly addictive painkillers.

An attorney for the company and its subsidiaries says they will appeal. Sabrina Strong called the judge’s decision “flawed.”

Oklahoma argued the company aggressively marketed opioids for years in a way that overstated their effectiveness and underplayed the addiction risk.

Oklahoma previously reached a $270 million settlement with Oxycontin-maker Purdue Pharma and an $85 million deal with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Oklahoma’s case could shape negotiations to resolve roughly 1,500 other opioid lawsuits consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio .

Could credible primary rival hurt Trump? History suggests so

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Never Trump” Republicans are anxious to see the president face a credible primary adversary.

But the party may erect political hurdles that could make challenges that are already the longest of longshots even more difficult.

It’s a tough road for a reason: Every incumbent president for four-plus decades who has faced a serious such challenge was weakened enough to ultimately lose reelection.

That encompasses Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush. The exception is President Richard Nixon, who survived two primary challengers to cruise to another term in 1972.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has already spent months challenging President Donald Trump.

Former tea party-backed Illinois congressman and conservative talk radio host Joe Walsh announced Sunday that he’s joining the race — and others may follow.

Trump pushes for G-7 summit at his resort; critics pounce

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump is sparing no detail in touting the features that would make the Doral golf resort the ideal place for the next G-7 Summit — close to the airport, plenty of hotel rooms, separate buildings for every delegation.

There’s just one detail he left out: He owns the place.

Critics have long railed against the president’s company opening the doors of its Washington, D.C., hotel and other properties to foreign embassies and diplomats intent on currying favor with the White House.

But they say Trump’s proposal made at the current G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, takes it to a whole new level because foreign governments would have no choice but to spend money at the president’s resort.

